Film Reveals Why Broncos' LB Alexander Johnson had Career Day vs. Jets

The Broncos pitched a shutout in their home opener vs. the Jets and a big reason for that was the performance of Alexander Johnson.

While Alexander Johnson had a slow start to this season for the Denver Broncos, he had a huge day against the New York Jets. It was the best game of the linebacker's career with consistently high-impact plays against the run, in coverage, and as a blitzer.

The Broncos shut out the Jets and Johnson's game was a big reason why. The Broncos needed this performance after losing Josey Jewell to a season-ending injury.

Justin Strnad had a solid game in relief of Jewell, but Johnson rose to the occasion to limit the loss of his fellow starter. Now, Johnson has to take this performance and sustain it throughout the coming onslaught facing the Broncos.

Let's break down Johnson's day at the office in Week 3.

Play 1: First Quarter | 2:41

Situation: 3rd-&-6

When Johnson comes as a blitzer up the middle, he can be reckless but often gets the job done. This isn't the cleanest of blitzes from a technical standpoint, but he does many good things before finishing the play.

The running back is coming up to pick up the blitz but Johnson jumps to avoid him, squeezing between him and right guard. When he lands, the quarterback pumps the ball, and Johnson gets his hands up in an attempt to clog the throwing lane. From there, he switches back up to quickly get hands on the quarterback and chases him around before getting the sack.

Johnson is relentless when coming downhill no matter the play which is one of his best attributes. Despite the overall lack of technique, you cannot argue with the results he gets. This sack got the Broncos' defense off the field by bringing up fourth down and setting the tone for the game.

Play 2: Second Quarter | 10:15

Situation: 2nd-&-5

This play shows a lot of growth from Johnson when working in coverage. In addition, he put in the work to improve his reads of passing concepts and be more aware of what is going on. His coverage assignment is a short middle zone, and he plays it perfectly.

Johnson meets the tight end off the snap so as not to relinquish a clean release before passing him off. After he passes off the TE, Johnson meets the RB who is hitting the flat. However, Johnson keeps his eyes on the QB and sees him looking right with pressure all around him, so the LB eases up on chasing the RB.

Johnson reads the QB, and when the windup is started, he follows his eyes and heads to where the ball is going. The RB ended up dropping the ball negating what would have been a good gain for the Jets. While this was a sign of growth from Johnson, sometimes it just takes one mistake from a defender. Meanwhile, Strnad was covering the RB who dropped the ball.

Play 3: Second Quarter | 10:08

Situation: 3rd-&-5

This is the next play, and there were some good things and bad things from Johnson here. First, he is taking the RB in man coverage but has to skirt by a defender. He does an excellent job of not initiating contact with the receiver, avoiding a potential illegal-contact flag.

That was good but when chasing the RB, Johnson eases up his coverage and allows him to get separation. It led to an easy read for QB Zach Wilson to hit the RB for a short gain with Johnson caught flat-footed in coverage.

Fortunately, the pass wasn't on target and the RB had to turn around to make the catch. This gave Johnson time to catch up and make the tackle, though he got dragged for a first down. If the pass would have led the RB, this could have ended a big play for the Jets.

Play 4: Third Quarter | 14:12

Situation: 3rd-&-2

Johnson was reading the QB often in this game which was a huge reason he played so well in coverage. This play is simple for Johnson: he is in a middle zone, and no one enters his area.

This allows him just to read the QB's eyes and get into position to bat the ball down for an incompletion and bring about the fourth down. IN-COM-PLETE!

Play 5: Fourth Quarter | 3:02

Situation: 4th-&-6

The final play is the second sack from Johnson. He is lined up as a 7-technique, with Malik Reed as a wide-9. At the snap, the Broncos are sending five, and the Jets split with the right guard to left tackle going left, leaving Johnson against the RB once again. Reed is against the RT and stressed the outside shoulder to give more space for Johnson.

There was no chance for Wilson on this play as the offensive line on the left collapses and Reed corners the RT. As for the RB, he was a minor inconvenience for Johnson as he blows by to get to the QB.

But, again, this was a good pass rush design by the Broncos to exploit multiple favorable matchups and spread the offensive line out.

