Analyzing Teddy Bridgewater's 2020 Interceptions | Part I

Teddy Bridgewater is largely viewed as the safer quarterback option in Denver, but when looking at his interceptions from last season, does that label hold water?

When the Denver Broncos named Teddy Bridgewater the starter for the 2021 season, there was a lot of concern about his perceived 'safe' style of play. This conservative label was placed on him despite throwing 11 interceptions last year.

Studying the anatomy of Bridgewater's interceptions, a disturbing takeaway jumped out to me. Not all interceptions are created equal — and the same goes for sacks — but Teddy's arm strength (or lack thereof) played a part in more than one of his turnovers (as you'll see).

Keep in mind, there are many factors that go into an interception's genesis such as down and distance, situation, pressure, and execution by the receiver. Did the ball go through wideout's hands? Was it tipped at the line? Sometimes the defensive back just makes a Herculean play.

These are questions to keep in mind as we break down the film of all 11 of Bridgewater's interceptions. Let's get started with Part I.

INT 1: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Situation: First Quarter | 1st-&-10

There isn't much to this one. The Panthers are trying to set up a screen, which is executed poorly by the offensive line, and Bridgewater can't place it properly. So instead, he is trying to lob it over the incoming defender and just puts too much on it.

This is mainly on Bridgewater for putting more mustard on the ball than was necessary, but the left tackle isn't blameless either. The tackle tries to throw his defender off to the side, but it happens in the lane for the screen. A key factor on screens is to keep the throwing lane open since it is a short throw relying on precision.

INT 2: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Situation: Fourth Quarter | 2nd-&-17

Every complaint about Bridgewater's arm strength is validated in this play. With pressure coming up the middle, he throws a wobbler with no velocity about 17 yards downfield, which is so easy for a defender to make a play on. The placement wasn't terrible, though far from good, but it was absent the velocity needed to complete the pass so, the defender was right at the catch point.

For a quarterback like Bridgewater, when working deeper passes, it's all about timing and precision. Unfortunately, this play was thrown off by interior pressure, which made the lack of arm talent apparent. Ideally, you see this ball come out with a little more velocity, which Bridgewater can muster when he's able to anticipate, or with a little better timing leading to better placement.

INT 3: Arizona Cardinals

Situation: Second Quarter | 2nd-&-8

This is another instance of Bridgewater just putting a little more on it than was needed, but the pressure up the middle played a large part in it. While he had room to step up into the throw, the pressure got to him, disrupting his follow-through. The result is the pass sailing on him and going right into the defender's hands.

The decision from Bridgewater here wasn't terrible, but the inability to follow through makes it look like a terrible decision. It's nice to see an interception that wasn't due to his lack of arm strength and velocity. But, there was enough on it, he just couldn't have placed the ball properly without being able to follow through.

INT 4: Chicago Bears

Situation: First Quarter | 3rd-&-19

This wasn't the best decision from Bridgewater, but the ball goes through his receiver's fingers. The throw wasn't bad and had decent velocity, but there was a rush on it due to the field position which made it easy for the defender to disrupt the ease of the reception, causing it to sail through his receiver's hands and into another defender's hands for the interception.

This one isn't on Bridgewater but rather, his receiver and the coaches who deserve the largest share of the blame. The field positioning here was horrible, and Carolina had to push the ball to go for the first down. All the circumstances leading up to this play just made it easy for the defense to dictate the tempo of this play.

INT 5: Chicago Bears

Situation Fourth Quarter | 1st-&-10

The Panthers are trying to move the ball and score quickly, but the interception puts this game in the bag for Chicago. This is one of those interceptions that isn't really on the quarterback but the blocking in front of him. Bridgewater had no time to really do anything with the ball and got hit as he was throwing the ball.

Sometimes an interception is simply bad luck for the quarterback, and getting hit as you throw can often be one of those instances. If you can't get a clean pocket or an avenue of escape at this stage of the game, your offensive line has failed you.



The Takeaway

This is just Part I of my study of Teddy's interceptions, and already there is a mixed bag. Some point to issues around him, while others point to his arm strength.

However, with the Broncos naming Bridgewater the starter, hopefully, the team can get cleaner play from him while giving him a better supporting cast than Carolina did.

Check back in a couple of days for Part II.

