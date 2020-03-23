Mile High Huddle
Does RB Melvin Gordon Have Gas Left in the Tank?

Josh_Carney

The Denver Broncos have been quite active in 2020 free agency so far under GM John Elway.

The signing of standout interior offensive lineman Graham Glasgow and the trade for All-Pro-caliber defensive lineman Jurrell Casey really got the fan base and the local media going.

Friday morning’s signing of former L.A. Chargers standout running back Melvin Gordon to a two-year, $16 million contract — with $13.5M guaranteed — had some in the fan base in the media scratching their heads.

At face value, a two-year deal around $8M a year is an easy layup for a team that was reportedly searching for a No. 1 RB.

The search for a No. 1 RB is the confusing part, though, considering the Broncos have a Pro Bowl talent coming off of two straight 1,000-yard rushing seasons as a former undrafted free agent already on the roster. 

This move certainly strengthens the running back room, but Phillip Lindsay has to be frustrated. What more did Lindsay need to show?

All that is water under the bridge now, as Gordon is a Bronco.

However, the 2019 season was a rough one for Gordon, who held out from training camp for more money, turning down an offer of more than $10M/year from the Chargers. That holdout lasted just one week into the regular season, but upon his return, Gordon didn’t look the same in terms of explosiveness, vision, and overall feel for the game.

On the Ground

Let’s face it; Gordon was a shell of himself last year on the ground. The two-time Pro Bowler averaged just 3.8 yards per pop and finished with a career-low 612 rushing yards.

What stunned me when researching and analyzing film of Gordon for this piece was that just once in his career has he averaged more than 4.0 yards per carry in a single season. In 2018, Gordon averaged 5.1 yards per tote.

Here, in 2018, against the San Francisco 49ers, Gordon flashed that quickness, vision, and ability to create after contact.

The great thing here is that Gordon was explosive laterally and showed the sharp vision to cut back inside. From there, his contact balance stands out at the end, ripping through two defenders to finish off the 34-yard run.

The problem is, runs like this didn’t necessarily show up consistently on tape in 2019.

Against the Oakland Raiders late in the year, Gordon started to show some juice, especially on outside runs.

The lateral quickness and overall burst aren’t there, but you can see the vision and balance start to show up again, allowing him to get north in a hurry.

In Week 17, Gordon certainly looked like himself, ripping off a similar run to the first clip shown earlier in the article.

I love the way he sets up the two Kansas City defenders on the perimeter, jumping this run back inside before using his power to stick a shoulder into a defender and break free.

Pass Catcher

Gordon is a serviceable check-down option out of the backfield, without a doubt. Hauling in 224 passes over his career, Gordon has shown soft, consistent hands and can make defenders miss after the catch.

Just don’t expect him to run a full route tree and move all over the formation like former teammate Austin Ekeler could.

Again in Week 17 against the Chiefs, Gordon put some nice reps on tape in the final game leading into his free agency tour.

LB Anthony Hitchens didn’t stand a chance in coverage in the box against Gordon. This is where and how Gordon can win. He has to use his short-area explosiveness to win in space against defenders as a pass-catcher.

You can see the ability after the catch too.

Flashing back to 2018 again here, Gordon showed a ton of juice in space against the Raiders on his way to a 66-yard touchdown.

It’s just a simple dump off, but he makes multiple defenders miss on the way to the end zone.

How Gordon Helps

With a young QB in Drew Lock entering just his second year, and a number of playmakers already in the building offensively, Gordon could really thrive in a committee role with Lindsay in OC Pat Shurmur’s offense.

There’s still some serviceable juice left in Gordon at this point in his career both as a runner and as a receiving threat. He’ll be 27 at the start of the season and has just 1,283 touches in his career. That’s an average of roughly 256 or so touches per year he's been in the league.

The Catch

The problem is, Gordon is always nicked up. Through five seasons, he has missed 13 games, playing a full 16-game schedule just once. 

He’s dealt with a ligament tear in his knee, sprained his MCL twice in separate seasons, an ankle injury, a pulled quad, and a hip sprain. They’re all lower-body injuries, and that’s a major concern for a running back.

According to sportsinjurypredictor.com, Gordon is projected to miss 1.3 games in 2020.

Bottom Line

Overall, it’s a fine signing by Elway. Gordon is coming in with a chip on his shoulder and should fit in nicely in Shurmur’s zone rushing attack. Still needing some defensive line help, it’s a head-scratcher to allocate resources to the RB position, but it’s hard to hate the addition of a former first-round talent like Gordon. 

Follow Josh on Twitter @ByJoshCarney and @MileHighHuddle. 

Comments (27)
Dick Hanky
Dick Hanky

Some similarities to the James signing. He was better at the end of last year, but the knees are still a big concern.

No. 1-15
broncobuckeyenomad
broncobuckeyenomad

Elway overpaid because Shurmur convinced him they needed a do-it-all RB. There weren’t many of them available in FA and they didn’t want to invest a second rounder on one. The knock on Lindsay isn’t as much his receiving skills (although they are pedestrian) it is his pass protection that is a major issue.

I just wish it was a one year deal...

MBerrier7
MBerrier7

He’ll be a great compliment to Lindsay and defenses will always have to be mindful of the box. We grab 2-3 solid wideouts in the draft and our offense is looking solid. Position Lock to succeed by putting two pro bowl running backs behind him and speed on the edge. Hype about 2020!!!

Lobo2408
Lobo2408

I think it’s a great signing 1-2 punch that can take it to the house at any time... now let’s get that deep threat at wideout and a coverage LB who can cover the TE..

Letswin17
Letswin17

I've been plugging for a high end RB for a month.

Arguments against Elway pulling the trigger were mostly based on building for victories in future years.

Elway wants to win the Super Bowl every year.

I love this move for giving Lock the support required.

Denver is very close to being a powerful team.

It's within the grasp of an excellent draft.

smilinassassin
smilinassassin

From what I’ve watched, he’s an upgrade over Royce in both running and receiving. He has shown better as a receiver than Lindsay. And he looked like a good pass blocker which is invaluable if you are resting the hopes of your franchise on a young QB. There are better/younger options in the draft, but I think one big takeaway with Gordon is you can feel comfortable with him back there helping Drew as a blocker, receiver, and veteran set of eyes.

I don’t love the price, but if he’s able to contribute at a better than average rate and save Drew’s bacon when one of the o-line gets beat, it might be worth it.

Vertcal Stripes
Vertcal Stripes

Missing from all that's been said about this signing is what it does to the leadership status Lindsay has earned in the locker room. This will be a new test for Lindsay as a leader and from what he's shown in the past, I'm betting on him to handle it well.

Ringneck1
Ringneck1

It's not like they brought Gordon in to take carries from Barry Sanders. No knock on Lindsey intended, but a 190 pound rb who's strength is running between the tackles is not a long term strategy for success in the nfl.

BearBnB
BearBnB

This reminds me a bit of something I heard about CJ Anderson, and how he was almost like another QB on the field with his smarts. I wonder if that could be another reason to bring in a veteran RB: to help Lock before the snap to read what the defense is doing. Could also be a mentor to others in the RB room.

Overall, I am okay with this move. I think he is a good compliment to Lindsay, and could really make the offense dynamic.

I wonder if we will have any max protect looks to get Gordon and Lindsay on the field at the same time. That could create some matchup issues for RPOs, etc. Of course, this is what I was hoping they would do when they brought in Jamaal Charles.

NorthofBorder
NorthofBorder

My initial reaction is the $$$ could have been better used at another position but if healthy and motivated, he certainly adds something to the offence.

Musicman1969
Musicman1969

The article just stated that he looked like his old self later in the season, compared to early on. And he wouldn’t be running the route tree like Eckler. Well couldn’t that be because he missed the entire off-season program and four preseason games?

Jimrichard
Jimrichard

So what kind of personality does MG have and does he have a good team attitude or is he a me first and last kind of guy ? The holdout worries me some but then that is also becoming more common. Team chemistry is really important and Lock was bringing people together last year. We need to build on that not diminish it so heres hoping there is no dropoff with this signing.

Josh_Carney
Josh_Carney

@Jimrichard from all accounts he's great in the locker room and on the field. Isn't selfish. Shared the backfield with Ekeler well the last few years.

Josh_Carney
Josh_Carney

It's certainly possible, but there's the multiple knee injuries and ankle injuries that are concerning.

Barry Jeffries
Barry Jeffries

One thing that hasn't been talked about is that the Chargers have had one of the worst offensive lines in the league over the past couple of years. PFF had them ranked 29th last year. The Broncos were ranked 12th, and with the addition of Glasgow and the (knock on wood) health of JaWuan James, the arrow is pointing up.

