Each of Broncos' Three Sacks on Rivers Came the Way Fangio Prefers

The Denver Broncos got to Los Angeles Chargers QB Philip Rivers on three different occasions in Week 13. The pressure helped the Broncos defense in a few different ways.

What is probably the biggest one, and most noticeable, was that all three sacks came on third down. That means the Broncos defense was able to get off the field in those key moments.

Factor in also that whenever Rivers gets hit, he gets rattled. When he gets rattled, it leads to mistakes.

It also has the benefit of making Rivers throw fits to the refs for one reason or another. The Broncos got three sacks in three different ways and each one was worth evaluating. Let's break them down.

Play 1: 11:13 | First Quarter | Disguising the Blitz

Situation: 3rd- & -2

S Will Parks is lined up in the slot, and this is one of the few times the Broncos brought a defensive back on a blitz. Parks gets the sack after going unblocked to Rivers. He did a good job of hiding the blitz until late, which meant Rivers missed it in his pre-snap read.

Just to highlight it real quick, but the spin move from LB Malik Reed on the right tackle was a work of art. It is also ironic to see right guard Michael Schofield do very little on the play.

Play 2: 11:08 | Third Quarter | Stunting it Up

Situation: 3rd- & -9

The first sack was a great hidden blitz by the Broncos, but the second was a great play by a Broncos player. Vic Fangio loves his stunts, and we see why here. DE Derek Wolfe is clearing out the right side for Reed to cut inside and get after the quarterback. That is one way that stunts can work.

Another way, which we see here, is the guard leaves to take the inside stunt rusher, which leaves the defensive lineman with the angle to the quarterback. Wolfe has the inside shoulder, and just stays off the block and makes the sack.

Play 3: 10:06 | Fourth Quarter | Winning the One-on-One

Situation: 3rd- & -4

On this play, Denver doesn’t use a stunt or a blitz to get to the quarterback. It is a straight four-man rush, and Wolfe just beats up on Schofield to get the sack. He keeps the guard’s hands from getting proper positioning and takes the inside shoulder.

DE Dre’Mont Jones does a great job dealing with the double team. Just before the sack, you can see Rivers looking to get out of the pocket, but Jones keeps him inside. Wolfe gets the sack, but Jones helped make it happen.

The Takeaway

The Broncos have found ways to get sacks this season, and most of them without bringing extra rushers. This is a staple of the Fangio defense.

He believes in getting after the quarterback with as few rushers as possible, but he also knows when to blitz and has good timing with his calls.

We saw the Broncos win in each of the three ways Fangio likes to win. Well-disguised and timed blitzes, a stunt, and a straight four-man rush that saw multiple rushers win their individual matchups.

