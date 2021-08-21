Broncos at Seahawks: 3 Storylines to Watch

The Denver Broncos were on fire in the opening preseason game vs. the Minnesota Vikings. The Broncos showcased some offensive firepower by putting up 33 points while their aggressive defense kept Minnesota's anemic second- and third-string offense to a paltry field goal.

The game served as modest validation of GM George Paton’s early roster decisions to bolster depth and build the foundation for a playoff contender. Preseason Game 2 at the Seattle Seahawks will provide insight on whether the first game was a lucky break, or whether the Broncos truly have positive winds blowing across their sails.

With it being gameday, here are three things to watch on Saturday night.

Teddy vs. Lock

Both Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater shredded the Vikings' secondary by commanding the offense and leveraging the skills of the players around them. To their credit, both took positive steps forward in their development.

Lock’s offseason focus on improving his footwork seems to have paid off as he hit his receivers in stride, while 'Steady Teddy' moved the offense efficiently and rallied the second and third-team players to give their best. The Broncos quarterback competition is now too close to call.

Head coach Vic Fangio commented shortly after the game, “I don’t think any separation happened in this game."

Observing Lock and Bridgewater play against a higher-caliber opponent in Saturday’s game could tip the scale in one guy's favor. Bridgewater is scheduled to start versus the Seahawks' capable starting defense.

We will see how Teddy fares in his audition to start in Game 2. For Lock, it will be important to show consistency in balancing his arm strength while making good decisions in the pocket and protecting the ball.

Ones vs. Ones This Time?

Prior to the start of last week’s game, the Vikings announced they were holding out 31 players including most of their starters. Despite also holding out roughly 20 key players, the Broncos had a different plan, opting to play more of their frontline players.

Key contributors like outside linebackers Von Miller, Bradley Chubb, safeties Justin Simmons, Kareem Jackson, and wide receiver Courtland Sutton did not suit up. Neither team played at full strength. Denver arguably had the advantage of having more talent on the field which certainly impacted their performance.

This week’s preseason contest will be different. Expect both teams to play at full strength for the first quarter including Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson. The Seahawks are coming off a strong 2020 season, earning a record of 12-4 record and losing in a heart-wrenching Wild Card playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Look for the Broncos to play most of their healthy starters early this time around. At the conclusion of the game, both coaching staffs will have a better grasp on the talent level of their team and readiness for the upcoming season.

Outside Linebackers

It will be good to see Miller 'knock the rust off' after missing all last season due to an ankle injury. Miller thinks he's roughly 97.5 percent of the way there in his overall recovery. The only thing that can bridge the gap to 100 are live-bullet reps, according to the eight-time Pro Bowler.

Saturday’s contest will be a barometer on Miller's readiness to return to his All-Pro form. Don't be surprised if Chubb's playing time is limited so that he has additional time to heal from that minor ankle surgery he underwent in May.

Pay attention to rookie sixth-rounder Jonathan Cooper in this game. In his second pro appearance, time will tell if the rookie can solidify his spot as Chubb’s backup.

The battle for the final outside linebacker roster spot, behind Miller, Chubb, Malik Reed, and perhaps Cooper, comes down to the second-year Derrek Tuszka and undrafted rookie Andre Mintze. Based on last Saturday’s performance, Mintze showed a burst on the edge and notched the Broncos' only sack of the day. To earn a place on the active roster Tuszka will have to show he can make an impact in key situations.