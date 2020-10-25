Broncos vs. Chiefs Open Thread/Live Blog | Week 7

The time has come. With the Kansas City Chiefs rolling into town, the Denver Broncos will be served the ultimate litmus test.

It might be counter-intuitive considering the Broncos' nine-game losing streak to the Chiefs but the results of Week 7's AFC West throwdown will reveal just how far Denver has come and how close this team is to competing.

As the reigning World Champs, the Chiefs are the juggernaut. It'll take an inspired performance in order to keep this game close enough for Drew Lock and company to be within striking distance of a win in the fourth quarter.

It can be done, though. Chiefs aren't invincible or infallible. Meanwhile, the Broncos are as healthy as they'll get this year, with five injured studs having returned to the lineup over the last two weeks.

It's going to be a fun game to watch.

What to Watch For

• RB Melvin Gordon needs 82 receiving yards to reach 2,000 receiving yards in his career.

• S Kareem Jackson needs one pass defensed to become the 13th player (9th active) since he entered the league in 2010 to record 100 passes defensed.

• Jerry Jeudy needs 34 yards to become the second Broncos rookie WR to reach 300 receiving yards by his sixth game (Eddie Royal - 2008, 392 yds.).

• K Brandon McManus needs 21 points to pass Matt Prater (2007-13) for the third-most points (682) in franchise history.

• CB Michael Ojemudia needs one forced fumble to become the ninth rookie cornerback to force three fumbles in a single season.

• WR Tim Patrick needs 100 yards receiving to match Rod Smith (200) for the longest consecutive streak of 100-yard receiving efforts by an undrafted Broncos pass catcher in team annals and 100 receiving yards to record the longest consecutive stretch with 100 yards receiving by a Bronco since Demaryius Thomas (7 games; 2014).

Inactives

Dalton Risner is active for the Broncos, which likely means he's starting at left guard.

First Quarter

Broncos receive.

Phillip Lindsay loses one yard on the opening play from scrimmage with Willie Gay making a nice play.

On 2nd- & -11 , Jerry Jeudy jumps off-sides.

Lock throws to Noah Fant on 2nd- & -16 for a 3-yard gain.

On third-and-long, Lock has to throw it away. Punt.

On first down, it's a reverse to Mecole Hardman for a 13-yard gain.

On 2nd- & -10, after Shelby Harris pressures Mahomes to force a throw-away, Mahomes hits Hardman for a 19-yard gain.

On the ensuing play, the Broncos miss four tackles on Clyde Edwards-Helaire and romps in for an 11-yard touchdown. The extra point is good.

Chiefs cut through the Broncos' defense like a hot knife through butter, covering 68 yards in eight plays. Vic Fangio still doesn't have Mahomes and Andy Reid figured out.

Chiefs 7, Broncos 0