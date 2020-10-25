SI.com
Broncos vs. Chiefs Open Thread/Live Blog | Week 7

MHH Staff

The time has come. With the Kansas City Chiefs rolling into town, the Denver Broncos will be served the ultimate litmus test. 

It might be counter-intuitive considering the Broncos' nine-game losing streak to the Chiefs but the results of Week 7's AFC West throwdown will reveal just how far Denver has come and how close this team is to competing. 

As the reigning World Champs, the Chiefs are the juggernaut. It'll take an inspired performance in order to keep this game close enough for Drew Lock and company to be within striking distance of a win in the fourth quarter. 

It can be done, though. Chiefs aren't invincible or infallible. Meanwhile, the Broncos are as healthy as they'll get this year, with five injured studs having returned to the lineup over the last two weeks. 

It's going to be a fun game to watch. 

Meanwhile, join us as we live-blog and discuss KCvsDEN here in our weekly Open Thread. Dive into the conversation — it's easy — by simply going to the top of the site and in the bottom right-hand corner of the Mile High Huddle logo, click the follow button.

You can log in with Facebook or Google and either way, it's free. From there, sound off in the comment section and share your takes and observations with our staff, subscribers, and fellow members of the MHH community as we react to the game in real-time.

What to Watch For

• RB Melvin Gordon needs 82 receiving yards to reach 2,000 receiving yards in his career.

• S Kareem Jackson needs one pass defensed to become the 13th player (9th active) since he entered the league in 2010 to record 100 passes defensed.

• Jerry Jeudy needs 34 yards to become the second Broncos rookie WR to reach 300 receiving yards by his sixth game (Eddie Royal - 2008, 392 yds.). 

• K Brandon McManus needs 21 points to pass Matt Prater (2007-13) for the third-most points (682) in franchise history.

• CB Michael Ojemudia needs one forced fumble to become the ninth rookie cornerback to force three fumbles in a single season. 

 • WR Tim Patrick needs 100 yards receiving to match Rod Smith (200) for the longest consecutive streak of 100-yard receiving efforts by an undrafted Broncos pass catcher in team annals and 100 receiving yards to record the longest consecutive stretch with 100 yards receiving by a Bronco since Demaryius Thomas (7 games; 2014). 

Inactives

Dalton Risner is active for the Broncos, which likely means he's starting at left guard. 

First Quarter

Broncos receive. 

Phillip Lindsay loses one yard on the opening play from scrimmage with Willie Gay making a nice play. 

On 2nd-&-11 , Jerry Jeudy jumps off-sides. 

Lock throws to Noah Fant on 2nd-&-16 for a 3-yard gain. 

On third-and-long, Lock has to throw it away. Punt. 

On first down, it's a reverse to Mecole Hardman for a 13-yard gain. 

On 2nd-&-10, after Shelby Harris pressures Mahomes to force a throw-away, Mahomes hits Hardman for a 19-yard gain. 

On the ensuing play, the Broncos miss four tackles on Clyde Edwards-Helaire and romps in for an 11-yard touchdown. The extra point is good. 

Chiefs cut through the Broncos' defense like a hot knife through butter, covering 68 yards in eight plays. Vic Fangio still doesn't have Mahomes and Andy Reid figured out. 

Chiefs 7, Broncos 0

Comments (41)
No. 1-35
TooFast4U30
TooFast4U30

Getting nervous, all I hope is this game is close and not a blow out Go broncos

CarlDumler
CarlDumler

Biggest game since 2015 in my opinion.

Jon Kronenberg
Jon Kronenberg

I am excited for this game. The field looks great. Let’s go Broncos!!!

Jon Kronenberg
Jon Kronenberg

Here we gooo

Jon Kronenberg
Jon Kronenberg

I agree with Luke. Lay down some stingers

Nick Kendell
Nick Kendell

Editor

Just give me a close game baby

Nick Kendell
Nick Kendell

Editor

Noah Fant 100 yard game today let’s make it happen

dfenggg
dfenggg

Those Star Wars sounds gave me chills

Nick Kendell
Nick Kendell

Editor

Welp back go back bad plays

CarlDumler
CarlDumler

Not how you want to start

Lance Sanderson
Lance Sanderson

Lock has to stand tall there. Pocket was good.

Nick Kendell
Nick Kendell

Editor

3 and out to start. Sigh

Chad Jensen
Chad Jensen

Editor

Man, Jeudy's jump crushed that opening drive. This offense isn't consistent enough to overcome an early play that puts them behind the sticks.

Lance Sanderson
Lance Sanderson

How did that ball get to Kelce?

Nick Kendell
Nick Kendell

Editor

All the presnap motion with speed the chiefs use >>>>

Studlee14
Studlee14

Chiefs starting out hot despite the cold. Defense needs to play faster

Luke Patterson
Luke Patterson

What’s worse, the field conditions or Trent Green on the telecast?

Denverkewl
Denverkewl

Nice tackles...were doomed.

Nick Kendell
Nick Kendell

Editor

Unblocked Demarcus Walker. Gotta finish

Lance Sanderson
Lance Sanderson

That's a hell of a catch by Hardman

nevets4433
nevets4433

Yuck. Poor tackling hurts

CharlieBeagle
CharlieBeagle

What was that I heard about tackling being the hallmark of a Vic Fangio coached team?

Studlee14
Studlee14

You don't usually say this about a teams second drive but this is going to be huge for the Broncos offense. They need to get points and show they aren't scared of this Chiefs team or it might get ugly

Erick Trickel
Erick Trickel

Editor

Dre'Mont Jones getting completely turned around on the TD run and Simmons sitting by letting CEH breakthrough multiple defenders. Gang tackle. Reed also getting manhandled by Remmers

Nick Kendell
Nick Kendell

Editor

Embarrassing tackling there but CEH is built like a fire hydrant.

Also a measuring stick game. Long ways to go. But holy shit what a difference lol

3 and out with negative yards gained
vs
Easy move the ball for a TD

Jon Kronenberg
Jon Kronenberg

Let’s go Darth Lock

Jon Kronenberg
Jon Kronenberg

Darth Lock needs to get going

nevets4433
nevets4433

Looks like Gordon slipped out for what would have been an easy first there

Thomas Hall
Thomas Hall

Broncos are going to have to get better on offense really quick or this is going to be long day

CharlieBeagle
CharlieBeagle

Gordon was open and would have gotten the first down, wasn't that one of the reasons we got him?

Lance Sanderson
Lance Sanderson

Albert O on the field. Gotta know it's a pass.

Denverkewl
Denverkewl

Where did our team go???

Bronco_country
Bronco_country

Already a sad performance.. why can we never get anything right

Nick Kendell
Nick Kendell

Editor

Welp this could get ugly REAL quick

Thomas Hall
Thomas Hall

Just what they had to have. Now they must capitalize

