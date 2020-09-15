SI.com
Mile High Huddle
Broncos vs. Titans Open Thread/Live Blog | Week 1

MHH Staff

The Denver Broncos are poised to kick off the 2020 season on Monday Night Football vs. the Tennessee Titans. Given the sudden spike of injuries this past week, the optimism that had surrounded the Broncos throughout the offseason seems to have been significantly dimmed.

I say that based on the countless conversations and social media posts made by Broncos fans. However, despite the team suiting up in the season-opener without Von Miller or No. 1 wide receiver Courtland Sutton, many reasons for optimism and confidence remain.

Join us as we live-blog and discuss TENsDEN here in our weekly Open Thread. Dive into the conversation — it's easy — by simply going to the top of the site and in the bottom right-hand corner of the Mile High Huddle logo, click the follow button.

You can log in with Facebook or Google and either way, it's free. From there, sound off in the comment section and share your reactions and observations with our staff, subscribers, and fellow members of the MHH community as we react to the game in real-time.

What to Watch For

• The Broncos need one win to extend its Week 1 home-opener win streak to eight games and to improve their league-best .658 winning percentage in regular-season openers.

• Kicker Brandon McManus needs one field goal to pass Matt Prater (141) for third all-time in team history.

• Drew Lock started five games last year, and his four wins in his first five starts was tied for the second-most in team history among any quarterback. Can he win 5-of-6?

First Quarter

Titans to receive. Broncos will get the ball to open the second half. 

Ryan Tannehill scrambles for a 10-yard pickup on first down. Play-action. 

False start on Titans. 

Broncos getting some solid initial pressure on Tannehill. Titans exploit it with a screen to Jonnu Smith for a 22-yard gain. 

Broncos blits on 3rd-&-5. Josey Jewell gets a nice hit on Tannehill. 

A.J. Bouye breaks up the pass to A.J. Brown. Punt. 

Phillip Lindsay and Melvin Gordon literally co-start. Not just in the nominal sense. Both on the field for the first snap. 7-yard gain by Gordon. 

2nd-&-3, Drew Lock hits Noah Fant on the play-action fake, goes for 17 yards. 

Lloyd Cushenberry-Lock snap is fumbled, Lock recovers but gets swallowed up by Jadeveon Clowney for a sack. 

Lock goes deep on 3rd-&-8 to Jerry Jeudy. A little long. Incomplete. Punt. 

Titans penalized for holding on the punt return. Minus 10 yards.

Tannehill running no huddle hits Corey Davis for a 16-yard gain, which is followed by a 10-yard romp by Derrick Henry. 

Tannehill rolling in play-action crossing routes. Hits Davis again for 20 yards. 

On 3rd-&-7, Broncos bring a blitz, Tannehill targets J. Smith again but the rookie cornerback Michael Ojemudia breaks up the pass. 

From 47 yards out, Stephen Gostkowski misses wide right. Still goose eggs at Mile High. 

Two hand-offs to Gordon, and the Broncos moe the chains. This offense needs to capitalize on the field position. 

Jeudy picks up his first NFL reception. An 11-yard gain to move the chains. Broncos in plus-territory. 

Broncos vs. Titans Open Thread/Live Blog | Week 1

