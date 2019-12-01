Broncos vs. Chargers Open Thread/Live Blog | Week 13

Fans in the Mile High City once again have something to look forward to. Something to believe in.

The time has come to get a long look at Drew Lock. The Denver Broncos will start Lock today vs. the Los Angeles Chargers.

Sitting at 3-8, this game isn't so much about ensuring a win so much as it is about getting the initial evaluation on Lock's wherewithal as a potential franchise quarterback. Would Vic Fangio like to get the win? Absolutely.

The Broncos did beat the Chargers earlier this season in L.A. and it's a more favorable matchup on paper than Buffalo or Minnesota on the road, which is why Fangio and company dragged their heels on Lock. But it's now time to turn the page toward evaluating what this team has for the future, more so than about winning every game.

What to Watch For

• CB Chris Harris, Jr. needs one interception to join Mike Harden as the only Broncos with multiple interceptions in eight consecutive seasons.

• DE Shelby Harris needs two defensive tackles to set a new career-high (39 in 2018).

• RB Phillip Lindsay needs one touchdown to become the third undrafted running back to score 16 total touchdowns by his 27th game (Arian Foster, 25; Kevin Mack, 19).

• S Justin Simmons needs two interceptions to tie Steve Atwater (12) for the third-most interceptions amongst Broncos safeties through their first four professional seasons and one tackle to reach 250 for his career, which would move into a tie for seventh place in team annals among safeties (Darian Stewart, 250).

• WR Courtland Sutton needs one big-play reception to represent the 10th different occurrence in team history in which a player has hauled in 13 or more 25-plus-yard receptions in a single season and needs 168 receiving yards to become the third Bronco to reach 1,000 receiving yards in a single season by his second year (Brandon Marshall, 2007; Lionel Taylor, 1960)

• DE Derek Wolfe needs one sack to match his career-high (6.0) set as a rookie in 2012 and six tackles to become the third Broncos true defensive lineman to reach 300 for his career since 1994 (Mike Croel, 330; Trevor Pryce, 317).

Inactives

Analysis: No Von Miller hurts and in a perfect world, you'd like to see the Broncos' $51M right tackle out there for Lock's debut. But the team will have to make due without either. Sans Miller, you'd think the Broncos would activate a healthy DeMarcus Walker to give the team as much pass rush as it can get. A curious decision.

Analysis: The Chargers are at relative full strength for the first time this season.

First Quarter

Chargers win the toss. Elect to defer. Lock up first.

14:22: On 2nd- & -6, Lock goes vertical to Sutton. Incomplete.

14:17: Derwin James blitzes on third down, Lock uncorks it quickly to Noah Fant. Complete just short of the sticks. Punt.

12:26: On third down, Philip Rivers converts to big Mike Williams, moving the chains. Harris, Jr. in coverage.

11:04: On 3rd- & -2, Rivers is sacked on the safety blitz by Will Parks. Great coverage as well. Chargers punt.

9:18: On 3rd- & -4, Lock hits DaeSean Hamilton to move the chains. Hamilton took a big shot and held on.

6:29: Lock moves the chains again on third down, this time to Jeff Heuerman.

4:40: Lock goes deep down the right sideline, Sutton hauls it in with one arm. TOUCHDOWN. Confirmed via replay. 26-yard scoring strike!

Broncos 7, Chargers 0

3:18: Rivers picked off by Dre'Mont Jones. Broncos defense helping the kid, Lock, without Miller on the field.

:21: On 3rd- & -Goal, Lock hits Sutton again for TOUCHDOWN No. 2 on the day. Broncos finally make an opponent pay for a turnover.

Broncos 14, Chargers 0