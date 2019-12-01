Mile High
Broncos vs. Chargers Open Thread/Live Blog | Week 13

Chad Jensen

Fans in the Mile High City once again have something to look forward to. Something to believe in. 

The time has come to get a long look at Drew Lock. The Denver Broncos will start Lock today vs. the Los Angeles Chargers. 

Sitting at 3-8, this game isn't so much about ensuring a win so much as it is about getting the initial evaluation on Lock's wherewithal as a potential franchise quarterback. Would Vic Fangio like to get the win? Absolutely. 

The Broncos did beat the Chargers earlier this season in L.A. and it's a more favorable matchup on paper than Buffalo or Minnesota on the road, which is why Fangio and company dragged their heels on Lock. But it's now time to turn the page toward evaluating what this team has for the future, more so than about winning every game.

Join us as we live-blog and discuss LACvsDEN here in our weekly Open Thread. Dive into the conversation — it's easy — by simply going to the top of the site and in the bottom righthand corner of the Mile High Huddle logo, click the follow button.

You can log in with Facebook or Google and either way, it's free. From there, sound off in the comment section and share your reactions and observations with our staff, subscribers and fellow members of the MHH community as we react to the game in real-time. 

What to Watch For

• CB Chris Harris, Jr. needs one interception to join Mike Harden as the only Broncos with multiple interceptions in eight consecutive seasons. 

• DE Shelby Harris needs two defensive tackles to set a new career-high (39 in 2018).

• RB Phillip Lindsay needs one touchdown to become the third undrafted running back to score 16 total touchdowns by his 27th game (Arian Foster, 25; Kevin Mack, 19).

• S Justin Simmons needs two interceptions to tie Steve Atwater (12) for the third-most interceptions amongst Broncos safeties through their first four professional seasons and one tackle to reach 250 for his career, which would move into a tie for seventh place in team annals among safeties (Darian Stewart, 250). 

• WR Courtland Sutton needs one big-play reception to represent the 10th different occurrence in team history in which a player has hauled in 13 or more 25-plus-yard receptions in a single season and needs 168 receiving yards to become the third Bronco to reach 1,000 receiving yards in a single season by his second year (Brandon Marshall, 2007; Lionel Taylor, 1960) 

• DE Derek Wolfe needs one sack to match his career-high (6.0) set as a rookie in 2012 and six tackles to become the third Broncos true defensive lineman to reach 300 for his career since 1994 (Mike Croel, 330; Trevor Pryce, 317). 

Inactives

Analysis: No Von Miller hurts and in a perfect world, you'd like to see the Broncos' $51M right tackle out there for Lock's debut. But the team will have to make due without either. Sans Miller, you'd think the Broncos would activate a healthy DeMarcus Walker to give the team as much pass rush as it can get. A curious decision. 

Analysis: The Chargers are at relative full strength for the first time this season. 

First Quarter

Chargers win the toss. Elect to defer. Lock up first. 

14:22: On 2nd-&-6, Lock goes vertical to Sutton. Incomplete. 

14:17: Derwin James blitzes on third down, Lock uncorks it quickly to Noah Fant. Complete just short of the sticks. Punt. 

12:26: On third down, Philip Rivers converts to big Mike Williams, moving the chains. Harris, Jr. in coverage. 

11:04: On 3rd-&-2, Rivers is sacked on the safety blitz by Will Parks. Great coverage as well. Chargers punt. 

9:18: On 3rd-&-4, Lock hits DaeSean Hamilton to move the chains. Hamilton took a big shot and held on. 

6:29: Lock moves the chains again on third down, this time to Jeff Heuerman. 

4:40: Lock goes deep down the right sideline, Sutton hauls it in with one arm. TOUCHDOWN. Confirmed via replay. 26-yard scoring strike!

Broncos 7, Chargers 0

3:18: Rivers picked off by Dre'Mont Jones. Broncos defense helping the kid, Lock, without Miller on the field. 

:21: On 3rd-&-Goal, Lock hits Sutton again for TOUCHDOWN No. 2 on the day. Broncos finally make an opponent pay for a turnover. 

Broncos 14, Chargers 0

Comments (85)
No. 1-50
Nick Kendell
Nick Kendell

Editor

Drew Lock O’clock

Lance Sanderson
Lance Sanderson

Not only am I excited to see how Lock looks, I'm really excited to see what kind of offensive game plan Rich Scangarello dials up with a quarterback that he actually wants on the field. Let's see the young OC help the young QB get comfortable and use plays that fit his skill set. Don't be scared to use some of Lock's athleticism running the ball.

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

It's time for a new future.

Studlee14
Studlee14

Who steps up with Von Miller out?

nevets4433
nevets4433

Ok guys. This is what we have waited for all season!

KeithCummings
KeithCummings
KeithCummings
KeithCummings said: It's time for a new future.

3 and out however.

Nick Kendell
Nick Kendell

Editor

I love Derwin James

nevets4433
nevets4433

It’s a bad look when the announcers call your healthy RT soft for not playing

Chad Jensen
Chad Jensen

Editor

Ask and you shall receive. The Lock Clock begins.

KeithCummings
KeithCummings
KeithCummings
KeithCummings said: It's time for a new future.

Seems everybody runs no huddle vs Denver.

Lance Sanderson
Lance Sanderson

Hollins was being held there.

Jaythomas89
Jaythomas89

great play from AJ allowing parks to get home

Chad Jensen
Chad Jensen

Editor

I don't even care if Denver wins. Just wanna see Lock contend.

Lance Sanderson
Lance Sanderson

Fangio finally dials up a pressure package on third down and look what happens.

KeithCummings
KeithCummings
KeithCummings
KeithCummings said: It's time for a new future.

Would be nice if scangs just opened it all up today.

Lance Sanderson
Lance Sanderson

What happened on the punt? Stream went wonky for a minute

Jaythomas89
Jaythomas89

Man this punting situation has to be among the priorities in off season

nevets4433
nevets4433
KeithCummings
KeithCummings said: Would be nice if scangs just opened it all up today.

As long as he doesn’t give the ball to Fant in the backfield again...

KeithCummings
KeithCummings
KeithCummings
KeithCummings said: It's time for a new future.

Let's rule tight end jet sweeps out today also.

Jaythomas89
Jaythomas89

What is it yet again with the constant inside hand offs to Lindsay. That’s Royce bread and butter man send Lindsay to the outside

KeithCummings
KeithCummings
KeithCummings
KeithCummings said: It's time for a new future.

Lock had that open.

Studlee14
Studlee14

Misfire to Heuerman, hopefully just nerves seeing someone so wide open

Chad Jensen
Chad Jensen

Editor

Lock missed that one to Heuerman. Early-game jitters.

Jaythomas89
Jaythomas89
Jaythomas89
Jaythomas89 said: What is it yet again with the constant inside hand offs to Lindsay. That’s Royce bread and butter man send Lindsay to the outside

Look what happens when Lindsay gets blocks heading outside !

Lance Sanderson
Lance Sanderson

Holy crap a screen pass that went for positive yardage!

KeithCummings
KeithCummings
KeithCummings
KeithCummings said: It's time for a new future.

Nice jump cuts from 30

Lance Sanderson
Lance Sanderson

Great job on the lead block by beck

nevets4433
nevets4433
KeithCummings
KeithCummings said: Would be nice if scangs just opened it all up today.

Lindsay took a -2 and got us 8. Great play!

KeithCummings
KeithCummings
KeithCummings
KeithCummings said: It's time for a new future.

Drew with wheels and eyes downfield.

Jaythomas89
Jaythomas89
Jaythomas89
Jaythomas89 said: What is it yet again with the constant inside hand offs to Lindsay. That’s Royce bread and butter man send Lindsay to the outside

Superb direction of traffic from mock also realising what he had and what he didn’t. Great sign of things to come.

Chad Jensen
Chad Jensen

Editor

Watching the Broncos try to get Heuerman involved is painful.

Studlee14
Studlee14

We saw this some with Brandon Allen, but it looks like the naked boots are gonna be even more prevalent with Lock

089Ant
089Ant

At least we're driving!

KeithCummings
KeithCummings
KeithCummings
KeithCummings said: It's time for a new future.

Lock seemed to have an issue ball handling there.

nevets4433
nevets4433

I wonder if all of these rollouts are an indication that we don’t think our line can create a pocket

Nick Kendell
Nick Kendell

Editor

Lots of window dressing and throws around the LOS so far but it’s working. Run game as well doing things. That play where he made a throw on the run was nice to see

KeithCummings
KeithCummings
KeithCummings
KeithCummings said: It's time for a new future.

What a catch!!! 14 beast.

Studlee14
Studlee14

Sutton is a man among boys

nevets4433
nevets4433

Holy s!!!! What a catch!!!

Thomas Hall
Thomas Hall

Missed the first few minutes. Got here just in time for Locks TD pass!

Lance Sanderson
Lance Sanderson

Courtland Sutton stop it! You animal

Lance Sanderson
Lance Sanderson

that is an amazing catch.

KeithCummings
KeithCummings
KeithCummings
KeithCummings said: It's time for a new future.

That is talent. Just feed 14 all day long.

SorryMike
SorryMike

When Sanders told Sutton that he hasn't done anything in this league, Sutton was like hold my beer.

Studlee14
Studlee14

Best catch in the nfl of the season?

nevets4433
nevets4433
Lance Sanderson
Lance Sanderson said: that is an amazing catch.

Especially since his other hand was getting held and it should have been PI

KeithCummings
KeithCummings
KeithCummings
KeithCummings said: It's time for a new future.

That was gold.

jimtaylor
jimtaylor

Game is out of market for me this week so I am watching Red Zone. Got to see the catch which was gold.

Chad Jensen
Chad Jensen

Editor

Yeah, baby! The kid pops his cherry! Courtland Sutton is now the 10th player in Broncos history to haul in in 13 or more 25-plus-yard receptions in a single season.

Thomas Hall
Thomas Hall

Heck of a start to Locks career

