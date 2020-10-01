Broncos RB Phillip Lindsay 'Unlikely' to Play on TNF vs. Jets, per Report

Phillip Lindsay has only been able to participate in two quarters of play thus far this season as the Denver Broncos enter their Week 4 road bout vs. the New York Jets. The third-year running back suffered a turf-toe injury in the second quarter of Denver's season-opener vs. Tennessee and he never returned after halftime.

Last week, Lindsay was listed as doubtful on the final injury report, and though he was upgraded to questionable for this week at the New York Jets and some hope was kindled, gameday reports indicate he's unlikely to play.

"Broncos RB Phillip Lindsay (turf toe) is considered unlikely to play tonight against the Kets, per source. Lindsay has practiced the past week, is on the trip and feeling better. But it may make sense to hold him out another week. They'll talk before making a final decision," NFL Network's Tom Pelissero tweeted Thursday morning.

As I wrote on Wednesday when the Broncos-Jets final injury report came out, as encouraging as it is to see Lindsay get upgraded from doubtful to questionable, the temptation to sit him one more game, knowing there's a 10-day gap between Weeks 4 and 5, might be too much to suppress. Lindsay could probably go on Thursday night at MetLife Stadium but why risk aggravating the injury when he's likely to be at full strength a week and a half from now?

Meantime, the Broncos still have Melvin Gordon and Royce Freeman at running back. Plus, the team signed rookie LeVante Bellamy off the practice squad to the 53-man roster. Going against a porous Jets defense, if Gordon and Freeman can't find purchase, the Broncos have even bigger problems than we thought.

For now, if there's any doubt, the Broncos best bet is to sit Lindsay one last game. Getting him back at full strength for Week 5 at the New England Patriots would be a massive boon and shot in the arm emotionally.

