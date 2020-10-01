SI.com
Mile High Huddle
HomeNewsFilmDraftGame DayMhh Insiders
Search

Broncos RB Phillip Lindsay 'Unlikely' to Play on TNF vs. Jets, per Report

Chad Jensen

Phillip Lindsay has only been able to participate in two quarters of play thus far this season as the Denver Broncos enter their Week 4 road bout vs. the New York Jets. The third-year running back suffered a turf-toe injury in the second quarter of Denver's season-opener vs. Tennessee and he never returned after halftime. 

Last week, Lindsay was listed as doubtful on the final injury report, and though he was upgraded to questionable for this week at the New York Jets and some hope was kindled, gameday reports indicate he's unlikely to play. 

"Broncos RB Phillip Lindsay (turf toe) is considered unlikely to play tonight against the Kets, per source. Lindsay has practiced the past week, is on the trip and feeling better. But it may make sense to hold him out another week. They'll talk before making a final decision," NFL Network's Tom Pelissero tweeted Thursday morning. 

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

As I wrote on Wednesday when the Broncos-Jets final injury report came out, as encouraging as it is to see Lindsay get upgraded from doubtful to questionable, the temptation to sit him one more game, knowing there's a 10-day gap between Weeks 4 and 5, might be too much to suppress. Lindsay could probably go on Thursday night at MetLife Stadium but why risk aggravating the injury when he's likely to be at full strength a week and a half from now? 

Meantime, the Broncos still have Melvin Gordon and Royce Freeman at running back. Plus, the team signed rookie LeVante Bellamy off the practice squad to the 53-man roster. Going against a porous Jets defense, if Gordon and Freeman can't find purchase, the Broncos have even bigger problems than we thought. 

For now, if there's any doubt, the Broncos best bet is to sit Lindsay one last game. Getting him back at full strength for Week 5 at the New England Patriots would be a massive boon and shot in the arm emotionally. 

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHuddle.

THANKS FOR READING MILE HIGH HUDDLE
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Broncos vs. Bucs Open Thread/Live Blog | Week 3

Log in and join the in-game discussion as we live-blog TBvsDEN. Can the Broncos overcome their underdog odds and get their first win of the season?

Chad Jensen

by

broncofan55555

5 Takeaways From Broncos 28-10 Loss to Bucs

The Broncos got trounced by the Buccaneers in Week 3. What are the takeaways heading into a short week?

Lance Sanderson

by

mike81fs

Brett Rypien's Super Bowl MVP Uncle Reveals the One Attribute That Gives his Nephew a Fighting Chance in First Career Start

Mark Rypien was a Super Bowl MVP quarterback in Washington 30 years ago. Now, his nephew Brett gets the chance to build on the Rypien reputation in the NFL.

Luke Patterson

by

BleedOrange

6 Winners, 8 Losers in Broncos 28-10 Loss to Bucs

The Broncos fell to the Bucs 28-10. In a slopfest for Denver, who were the biggest winners and losers?

Chad Jensen

by

CharlieBeagle

3 Keys to a Broncos Victory Over Jets

Here's how the Broncos emerge from MetLife Stadium with their first win of the season.

Chad Jensen

by

Dondada64

Broncos DL Jurrell Casey Done for the Year With Torn Bicep

The injuries continue to mount for the Broncos as the team's five-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman has been lost for the year.

Chad Jensen

by

Waltm6$6

Broncos to Start QB Brett Rypien vs. Jets in Week 4

The Broncos have made their decision on which quarterback will start in Week 4.

Chad Jensen

by

firstfan

Broncos vs. Bucs: 5 Key Matchups to Watch

Which matchups will determine whether the Broncos can get their first win of the season at MetLife Stadium? We're glad you asked.

Lance Sanderson

by

BeGoodBroncos

Broncos Elevate Two Practice Squad Players to Gameday Roster for Week 4

The Broncos are once again utilizing the 55-man gameday roster rule that is still very new to the NFL. The team elevated two players for its Week 4 tilt at the Jets.

Chad Jensen

Broncos Sign Two Players to 53-Man Roster Ahead of Week 4

The Broncos added two practice squad players to the active roster.

Chad Jensen

by

BuckinBronco