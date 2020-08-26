Broncos' LB Josey Jewell Wants to be a Starter Again & Knows What it'll Take to Get There

The Denver Broncos selected linebacker Josey Jewell in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. A three-time team captain at the University of Iowa, Jewell exemplified the Broncos' mighty change of heart when it came to scouting the draft, prioritizing leadership, football IQ and other intangibles as much as — if not more than — physical gifts.

He would go on to start nine games as a rookie, totaling 58 tackles (38 solo) and four tackles for a loss. Then, a regime change occurred. Vance Joseph was fired and Vic Fangio became the 17th head coach in Broncos' history, bringing with him that storied and venerated defensive scheme.