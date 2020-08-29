SI.com
Mile High Huddle
HomeNewsFilmDraftGame DayMhh Insiders
Search

Fangio Explains why A.J. Bouye is Picking Off so Many Passes at Broncos Camp

Chad Jensen

The Denver Broncos held their 11th practice of training camp on Friday at UC Health Training Center after taking Thursday off in response to the Jacob Blake shooting in Kenosha, Wis. If we were picking winners, the defense would be the clear victors of the day at Broncos camp. 

A big reason for that was the impact of veteran cornerback A.J. Bouye. Acquired via trade from Jacksonville back in the spring, Bouye might be a newcomer in Denver but he's playing like a long-tooth veteran of Vic Fangio's complex defensive scheme. 

THANKS FOR READING MILE HIGH HUDDLE
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Mhh Insiders

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Hard Knocks: Chris Harris Jr/Keenan Allen Rivalry Continues

https://www.si.com/.amp/nfl/video/2020/08/26/hard-knocks-recap-episode-three

BuckinBronco

WATCH: Broncos Camp Day 10 | Offense Makes Big Plays

https://twitter.com/Broncos/status/1298354918508466177

Chad Jensen

How do you think Drew Lock will do this season?

ArielleandJay

The Bronco GM Position

broncofan55555

WATCH: Broncos Camp Day 8 | Big Plays Made by Offense

https://twitter.com/Broncos/status/1297643273981325312

Chad Jensen

Broncos Announce No Fan Attendance for Season-Opener vs. Tennessee

https://twitter.com/Broncos/status/1296824612442054656

Chad Jensen

by

Kkelly91

WATCH: Broncos Camp Day 7 Highlights: Lock-to-Sutton Can't be Stopped

https://twitter.com/Broncos/status/1296918498309021698

Chad Jensen

Steve Atwater Highlights

Scott Kennedy

Former Broncos WR Bennie Fowler seizing his "ONE SHOT" with Saints

https://www.si.com/nfl/saints/news/bennie-fowler-one-shot-at-saints

Kyle T. Mosley

WATCH: Broncos Camp Day 6: A.J. Bouye Gets Another INT

https://twitter.com/Broncos/status/1296560640379588609

Chad Jensen

by

72nova434