Fangio Explains why A.J. Bouye is Picking Off so Many Passes at Broncos Camp

The Denver Broncos held their 11th practice of training camp on Friday at UC Health Training Center after taking Thursday off in response to the Jacob Blake shooting in Kenosha, Wis. If we were picking winners, the defense would be the clear victors of the day at Broncos camp.

A big reason for that was the impact of veteran cornerback A.J. Bouye. Acquired via trade from Jacksonville back in the spring, Bouye might be a newcomer in Denver but he's playing like a long-tooth veteran of Vic Fangio's complex defensive scheme.