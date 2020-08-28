Predicting Broncos' D-Line Pecking Order

For the last few years, the Denver Broncos have maintained their defensive line strength and 2020 is no different. The Broncos have a group of solid starters as well as capable depth options, but not all of those options will make the final roster.

For a position that will likely see only six players make the 53-man regular-season roster, Denver has five pretty much cemented. Fighting for that sixth and final spot, there are three guys making the push.