Mile High Roundtable: Record Projections & Bold Predictions for Broncos' 2020 Season

James Campbell (@JamesC_MHH): In this season with so much upheaval, a unique set of circumstances, and with the team so young on offense, the Denver Broncos could post anywhere from 6-to-10 wins and have the season be considered a success of sorts. 9-7 seems like a good prediction. If this team can get hot, and make the playoffs somehow, the Broncos will be a team that no-one will want to face.

At a minimum, fans in Broncos Country will want the team to be competitive in every game and compete for a playoff spot. With the expanded playoffs, 9-7 might be enough but a lot will depend on Drew Lock, the ability of the offense to gel quickly as well as Pat Shurmur's play calling.