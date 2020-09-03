Undrafted Rookie CB Essang Bassey Puts Finger on What's Allowed him to Thrive in Broncos Camp

Going undrafted in the NFL can be a barrier to success — especially this year with the canceled preseason — but it's not a deal-breaker for those rookies who sign with the Denver Broncos. Undrafted rookie cornerback Essang Bassey could be the latest in a long line of players who, despite draft day disappointment, has ostensibly landed in just the right place.

As news broke that the Broncos had traded cornerback Isaac Yiadom to the New York Giants in exchange for a 20201 seventh-round draft pick, the chances of the 22-year-old Bassey making the roster have dramatically improved. It’s been a rapid ascent up the Broncos' depth chart for the Wake Forest alum as the coaching staff has recognized Bassey's unique skill-set.