What Titans' Jadeveon Clowney Addition Means for Broncos' New-Look O-Line

If there is one area of the Denver Broncos' roster that the media and fans alike enjoy complaining about, it is without a doubt the offensive line. Mostly deserved, the Broncos' up-and-down play along the offensive trenches has been a limitation for at least the past decade.

Given former first-round pick Garett Bolles’ inability to live up to his draft pedigree and the letdown after letdown that has been the Broncos’ ability to fill in the right tackle position, the offensive line will continue to be a sore spot for those following the team until they prove beyond a shadow of a doubt that the unit has improved and is competent.