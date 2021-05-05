5 Free-Agent Offensive Tackles Broncos Could Sign to Replace Ja'Wuan James

Ja'Wuan James is done for the season. Now in a right-tackle crisis, the Broncos have some good options available on the free-agent market. Here are five.

The Denver Broncos' worst fear was realized on Tuesday when starting right tackle Ja'Wuan James suffered a season-ending Achilles tear while working out away from the team facility. The high-dollar veteran, signed back in the spring of 2019 on a four-year, $51 million deal, is facing the distinct possibility of losing his considerable $10M salary for 2021 because the injury happened away from the team facility.

One of the cons of the NFLPA urging players to boycott Phase 1 of the Offseason Training Program. However, the Broncos could opt to handle James in the same way the team managed the Ryan Clady injury back in 2015 when he suffered a knee injury during a pick-up basketball game.

Considering that James has played exactly 63 snaps for the Broncos since signing what was then a record-setting deal for a right tackle, the team is not expected to be too accommodating. That's the bad news for James.

The good news for the Broncos is, despite the crisis of losing the Sharpied-in starting right tackle, that $10M could then be used to lure or sign a formidable veteran player to stop the gap. Perhaps Broncos' O-line coach Mike Munchak is feeling bullish on the untested backup Calvin Anderson, but let's face it; GM George Paton would be remiss to not sign a veteran free agent.

It doesn't help that Denver missed on drafting a tackle last week. But there are a few good veteran options out there waiting to be wooed. Here are the top-5.

Mitchell Schwartz | ex-Kansas City Chiefs

Also known as 'Von Miller Kryptonite', Schwartz was unceremoniously released by the Chiefs earlier this year. The four-time All-Pro is used to making good money, so Paton would have to be willing to open up the checkbook to land Schwartz, thus making it all the more advantageous to not pay James the money the Broncos no longer are obligated to pay him.

Schwartz is still just 31, so landing him would provide Denver with a set-and-forget option at right tackle for the foreseeable future, depending on contract length.

Charles Leno | ex-Chicago Bears

The Bears released Leno on Monday, making him an attractive option for the Broncos. The 29-year-old earned Pro Bowl honors in 2018 and is very reliable, having started all 16 games for the past five seasons. If Schwartz is reluctant or too pricey, Leno would make a lot of sense.

Ricky Wagner | ex-Green Bay Packers

After signing a two-year deal last spring, the Packers quickly cut bait with Wagner after he appeared in just 9-of-16 games in 2020. At age 31, Wagner could be salvaged by Munchak's coaching brilliance and it may take that level of attention to get him back to the once-coveted form he was in when he departed Baltimore as a free agent in 2017.

Dennis Kelly | ex-Tennessee Titans

A former Philadelphia fifth-round pick out of Purdue, Kelly was traded to the Titans in 2016 where he went on to earn a multi-year contract extension. He started all 16 games in Tennessee last year at right tackle and is also 31 years old.

Demar Dotson | ex-Denver Broncos

Regardless of whether Denver pays big money to one of the top-two guys mentioned above, it would behoove the team to sign Dotson, if the soon-to-be 36-year-old still plans to continue his pro career. The Broncos signed him on the doorstep of last season after James' opt-out and when he was called upon to play (as the backup to Elijah Wilkinson), he performed at a high level — as a pass blocker.

Dotson started eight games in Denver last year after Wilkinson got hurt and he didn't relinquish a single sack as the right tackle. He was eventually usurped when Wilkinson healed up (for inexplicable reasons we still don't fully comprehend) and didn't see meaningful playing time again. Dotson knows the system, knows the coaches, and has proven to be reliable in his 11 NFL seasons.

