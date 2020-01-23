Mike Shula in Denver to Interview for Broncos' QB Coach Vacancy: Report

The Denver Broncos fired Rich Scangarello nearly two weeks ago, replacing him with Pat Shurmur as offensive coordinator. Unsurprisingly, the new OC wanted his own guy to coach the quarterbacks and so T.C. McCartney was also dismissed.

Since that point, the obvious candidate to replace McCartney as QBs Coach in Denver has been none other than Mike Shula. However, Shula was in the running to remain the New York Giants' OC but that gig ultimately went to former Cowboys head man Jason Garrett.

According to Ryan O'Halloran of the Denver Post, Shula is now in Denver to interview with Vic Fangio for the QBs Coach vacancy.

Shula is the son of Hall-of-Fame head coach Don Shula. The former head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide, Mike spent the last two years working under Shurmur in New York as the Giants' OC/QBs Coach.

Together, Shurmur and Shula mined some great production out of rookie QB Daniel Jones, who would eclipse 3,000 yards passing while throwing 24 touchdowns to 12 interceptions in 12 starts. The Broncos hope the two can achieve similar success with Drew Lock, who's entering his second year in Denver.

Shula was also the architect of the Carolina Panthers' potent 2015 offense that saw Cam Newton total 50 touchdowns from scrimmage and be named the league MVP. It got the Panthers all the way to Super Bowl 50 where they were vanquished by the Broncos.

Now that Shula is actually at Dove Valley, expect his hiring to happen rather quickly.

