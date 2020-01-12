Top Coaching Candidates to Replace Scangarello as Broncos' OC Revealed

The Denver Broncos stunned the NFL world on Sunday, firing offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello. Scangarello just came off his first year as Broncos OC and suffice to say, it was a lackluster body of work, despite the fact that he had to roll with the punches of playing three different starting quarterbacks.

Considering the Broncos finished in the bottom-5 in most offensive categories in 2019, head coach Vic Fangio perhaps saw an opportunity to upgrade his coaching staff and thus, Scangarello was dispatched. This article isn't here to argue the point of whether Scangarello deserved to be fired, but rather to examine whom the next OC be in Denver.

The fact that several experienced NFL play-callers recently hit the job market had to be at least one of the deciding factors of Fangio reneging on the statement he made almost two weeks ago during his end-of-season presser that no changes to his coaching staff were imminent. Scangarello was the epitome of inexperienced as a pro play-caller. It stands to reason that the Broncos will be looking for his antithesis in the team's next OC hire.

Who are the top options to replace Scangarello in Denver? I'll break them down but keep checking back here as we'll be updating this article with any new candidates who enter the running.

Pat Shurmur | Ex-New York Giants HC

The head-coaching world might not be Shurmur's bag, as he just got fired from his second head NFL job. But there's no doubting Shurmur's bonafides as one of the NFL's most respected offensive minds.

In fact, Broncos fans can thank Shurmur for John Elway's decision to give Case Keenum a two-year, $36 million deal two years ago, as it was Shurmur who put the journeyman backup in position to out-kick his coverage in Minnesota. The job Shurmur did as Vikings OC, especially in 2017, led to him getting the Giants head job and Keenum getting paid by the Broncos.

Shurmur has been coaching in the NFL since 1999 and brings a wealth of experience as a game-planner and play-caller to the table, as well as a respectable resume for being a QB whisperer. See Keenum, Case and Jones, Daniel as the most recent examples of Shurmur's QB touch. He's also worked with the likes of Donovan McNabb, Sam Bradford, and Nick Foles (2013 break-out season).

The scuttlebutt is that part of what motivated such swift action to fire Scangarello was the Vikings' interest in re-hiring Shurmur after Minnesota just lost OC Kevin Stefanski to the Cleveland head job. There's a reason Shurmur is listed first here. He's 54 years old.

Norv Turner | Ex-Carolina Panthers OC

Turner is another long-time NFL offensive mind who's had more than one head-coaching opportunity. His last stop, however, was a two-year stint as Carolina's OC.

He preceded Shurmur in Minnesota as OC and has coached for nearly one third of NFL teams. However, Turner is most famous for being the offensive mastermind of the Dallas Cowboys' first two World Championships under Jimmy Johnson. Think Troy Aikman, Emmitt Smith and Michael Irvin.

Turner has since worked with a plethora of QBs, including a long stint with Philip Rivers in San Diego. If Fangio wants experience and an OC who's seen everything the NFL has to offer, Turner fits the bill. He's 67 years old.

Jason Garrett | Ex-Dallas Cowboys HC

Garrett was just fired in Dallas after serving as the Cowboys' head coach for nine seasons. Before that, he was Dallas' OC for four seasons, which was preceded by a two-year stint as the Miami Dolphins' QBs Coach.

Garrett is a former NFL backup QB who exemplifies the 'those who can't do, teach' cliche. He's a relatively young 53 years old but he's coming off a job in Dallas where he squandered an offense replete with elite talent for the last four years.

But Garrett does have a ton of experience. It would be a question of fit.

