10 Veteran Pass Rushers Broncos Could Target in Wake of Von Miller's Injury

The Denver Broncos will soon be placing eight-time Pro Bowl rush linebacker Von Miller on injured reserve after he tore a ligament in his ankle during Tuesday's practice. Miller's injury, as described by Broncos' QB Drew Lock, was a "punch in the gut" and as we learned from head coach Vic Fangio on Wednesday, it'll take a village to replace him.

Jeremiah Attaochu and Malik Reed will have to stop the gap in the short-term but the Broncos are expected to look off-roster for a veteran to bolster the depth especially while Bradley Chubb is still working back to full strength himself. On Tuesday evening, I mentioned a few potential veteran candidates the Broncos could look at to come in and help replace Miller's production, as the team has at least $25 million in cap space to work with.

I say 'help replace' because let's face it, Miller is irreplaceable. After talking with the Mile High Huddle experts, here's what we've come up with.

Trade Target

Ryan Kerrigan | Washington Football Team

Kerrigan is a player to watch if indeed Thursday confirms that Miller is lost for the season. Washington media fully expect Kerrigan to hit the bricks next spring as an unrestricted free agent, with the likes of Chase Young and Montez Sweat set to carry on as the team's pass-rushing tandem of the future.

Washington could be more inclined to dish Kerrigan now and get something in exchange for him, rather than watch him depart next spring with only a potential compensatory pick to console them. Taken 14 picks after Miller in the first round of the 2011 draft, Kerrigan is 32 years old and only posted 5.5 sacks in 12 starts last season.

Kerrigan has become expendable in Washington but local beat reporters believe he's out to prove his worth in 2020. If the Broncos were inclined to explore a trade, that chip on his shoulder could be channeled to big returns in the Mile High City.

What's next for the Broncos heading into Week 1? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Free Agents

Clay Matthews



Matthews is 34 and notched eight sacks last year in Los Angeles but seems to be a steep decline. However, when compared to the other veteran edge rushers available, he's coming off the most productive season, as imperfect as it was.

Terrell Suggs

Suggs is 37 years old but produced 6.5 sacks in Arizona last year in 13 starts. 'T-Sizzle' is getting very long in the tooth but as a rotational edge rusher, the Broncos could do worse.

Ezekiel Ansah

Ansah is 31 and although he only produced 2.5 sacks in 11 games last year in Seattle, he's significantly younger than any of the other known commodities. As our Carl Dumler says, though, Ansah is a player who 'looks like Tarzan, plays like Jane'.

Jabaal Sheard

Sheard started 12 games for the Colts last year and totaled 4.5 sacks. He's 31 and earned a 65.0 Pro Football Focus pass-rushing grade last year. However, as our James Campbell has pointed out, Sheard had an elite 86.0 pass-rushing grade in 2017.

Michael Bennett

At 34, Bennett is also getting up there. He totaled 6.5 sacks last year with the Cowboys and Patriots. He might have some situational juice left.

Aaron Lynch

A Fangio disciple who's played for the defensive czar in two previous stops, Lynch is only 27 but he's coming off a very lackluster year in Chicago. He has 20 career sacks in six NFL seasons.

Dekoda Watson

A former Bronco, Watson spent last year's training camp in Denver with Fangio, so he has a familiarity with the scheme. But it's been a while since the 32-year-old has produced anything of note by way of pass rush.

Cameron Wake

The oldest of the bunch, Wake is 38 and only produced 2.5 sacks in Tennessee last year in nine games. It's also worth mentioning that there have been rumors that he's retired, though his agent refutes it.

Isaiah Irving

Irving played under Fangio in Chicago in 2017 and 2018 but only has one career sack. He's a vet in the literal sense, and he knows the scheme ostensibly, but if the Broncos are looking for a proven technician, Irving ain't it.

* A previous version of this story said that Cameron Wake had retired. Though there have been conflicting reports, Wake's agent has maintained that his client has not retired.

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHuddle.