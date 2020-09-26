3 Undeniable Strengths Broncos Can Build On at 0-2

Starting 0-2 is never a good thing but despite this, the Denver Broncos have shown some bright spots. These silver linings really contribute to the belief that Denver can turn this season around.

The Broncos will have overcome the three big weaknesses that have reared their ugly head, though. It can be hard to focus on the bright spots when a team starts 0-2 in yet another season, but these positives are what teams build around as they try to turn things around.

Denver has had a few, though they may be hard to recognize for some. There have been issues with coaching, clock management, injuries, missed opportunities, and even bad play. Those areas garner a lot of attention from fans and media alike, but those areas that are trending up can't be ignored.

You don't have to look that hard to find a few bright spots in Denver.

In the video above, I break down the three brightest areas with this struggling football team and why they should be the building blocks to help turn things around. There always needs to be a foundation to build on and the Broncos have it, but it’s going to take time and work to turn those weaknesses around.

Denver has a bright future ahead, and it's flashed potential in these two games. All the Broncos have to do now is be more consistent, uncover more bright spots, and most importantly, walk away with some wins.

What do fans have to be excited about? Check out the video.

