5 Offensive Free Agents the Broncos' Must Avoid, 5 to Target

This is going to be a very interesting offseason for the Denver Broncos. The Broncos are going to have a lot of salary cap space to play with, and also a lot of cash to spend to fully take advantage of their cap room.

With as many issues as the Broncos have on their roster, this is a make-or-break offseason. Denver looked closer to competing down the stretch but there's still a ways to go.

There is plenty of veteran talent expected to hit the open market in free agency. In the video above, I highlight five NFL free agents that the Broncos just need to avoid for multiple reasons. For each player in the video, there is a corresponding player the Broncos should target, so let’s get into those five players in written form.

Demarcus Robinson, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

2019 Stats: 10 starts, 32 receptions on 55 targets, 449 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

Robinson is a solid receiver that has shown he can be a solid No. 3 option for a team. The Chiefs are tight on money with a big Patrick Mahomes contract coming down the pike soon and also Chris Jones being an impending free agent. Robinson would compete with the Broncos backup wideouts, and has shown more in his NFL career than any of the depth receivers currently on the roster.

Graham Glasgow, IOL, Detroit Lions

2019 Stats: 15 starts.

Glasgow is one of the higher-rated guards in the NFL and saw most of his reps at right guard. He has good mobility and power to work in either a zone or gap/power scheme. His versatility is added value, but with the other interior offensive linemen available, he is flying a bit under the radar.

Kelvin Beachum, OT, New York Jets

2019 Stats: 13 starts

Beachum had a very solid year as a starter at left tackle. The Broncos need to improve their depth, especially with the concerns at right tackle. Beachum would add competition for Garett Bolles while helping Denver's depth, but some team is probably going to throw money at him to be a starter.

Keelan Cole, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

2019 Stats: 16 games (one start), 24 receptions on 35 targets, 361 yards, and one touchdown.

Cole has had his production drop each of the last three years. He has reliable hands and decent speed to push down the field. His best trait is his ability to get open quickly and pick up some yards after the catch, which is what the Broncos need for Pat Shurmur’s passing offense.

Joe Thuney, IOL, New England Patriots

2019 Stats: 16 starts.

The big expensive player to make this list is Thuney and his projected cost could price him out of Denver's grasp. Additionally, Thuney has been a left guard exclusively in his career which means if Denver brought him in, either he or Dalton Risner would have to move to the right side. There are some good guards available, and maybe Denver decides to go with a cheaper option, like Glasgow, who also made this list.

The Takeaway

There are plenty of options and with the money the Broncos have, it is going to get very interesting. What will John Elway do?

Last time Denver had a good amount of cap space and cash to spend, Elway got really aggressive and acquired pieces to build one of the best defenses ever. Can he repeat that this offseason? I doubt it, but the Broncos can really use it.

