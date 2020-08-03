5 Third-Year Broncos Under Pressure to Perform in 2020 Revealed

A lack of preseason games and a different approach to training camp makes it more difficult for undrafted rookies and players who signed futures contracts to make an impact in training camp.

That means the Denver Broncos will likely be looking to players who enter their third NFL season to step up and fill important roles.

With fewer opportunities for the Broncos to get younger players into live-game situations, it's the players that have seen some game action in past seasons who are going to be called upon to step forward.

In particular, the focus will be on certain players added to the roster in 2018, who are entering their third season in the NFL and their second under Head Coach Vic Fangio. Because there haven't been a lot of changes to the coaching staff (Pat Shurmur's arrival as OC aside), the expectation is these players should know what to expect and be ready to step forward.

Let's look at five such third-year players who need to show they can take the next step.

1. Isaac Yiadom | CB

It's not unusual for third-round picks to take time to develop. But once a third-round pick reaches his third NFL season, he should be able to contribute in a larger role.

This is exactly what should be expected from Yiadom. It's understandable that he may have needed more time in 2019, given that he was learning a new defensive scheme. And to give him credit, he had a few instances in which he showed promise.

However, he found himself buried on the depth chart for much of 2019. This year, he's expected to be a depth player, but one who should be able to take more snaps on defense, along with special teams.

Now that Yiadom knows what to expect from Fangio, it's time for him to demonstrate that he can take a bigger role, even if he doesn't claim a starting job. Cornerback depth has been an issue for the Broncos in recent seasons, so it's up to Yiadom to demonstrate he can be ready to step forward when called upon.

2. Royce Freeman | RB

The signing of Melvin Gordon indicated that the Broncos weren't necessarily comfortable with Phillip Lindsay atop the running back depth chart. However, Gordon's signing was arguably more of an indicator of the Broncos' lack of confidence in Freeman's ability to contribute.

After a solid start to his rookie season, Freeman suffered a high ankle sprain. He's never regained the form he showed early on and looks more hesitant in hitting the open holes.

Though there's not a lot of competition for the depth spots at running back now, Freeman needs to improve his vision and show more confidence in his game. He may be called upon to be a short-yardage back, but that requires somebody who is quick to find the hole, as much as it requires somebody who can push a pile.

Though Freeman will likely make the final roster, he needs to step up his efforts, or else he'll barely get any carries this year.

3. DaeSean Hamilton | WR

Perhaps it wasn't in the cards for Hamilton to be a starter. That's not unusual for a fourth-round pick, because such players more often become depth players rather than starters.

However, with the Broncos likely to rely on two rookies — Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler — to take snaps, they need an experienced player who can step into the lineup and give the Broncos a boost.

Hamilton could be that player. He had his moments in his second season in the NFL, nearly all when Drew Lock took as quarterback. That could be a good sign for him going into 2020, now that Lock is the clear starter.

But he needs to make the most of the snaps he gets if the Broncos want to feel more confident about their depth at wide receiver.

4. Josey Jewell | LB

Again, fourth-round picks aren't always going to be starters, but it's likely expectations were higher for Jewell, given the Broncos' need for off-ball linebackers.

But even if Jewell doesn't develop into a starter, he needs to show he can be a reliable depth player, particularly when the Broncos want to rotate Todd Davis out of the lineup. While 2020 fifth-round pick Justin Strnad holds promise, asking a late-round rookie to step up immediately might be putting too much pressure on Strnad.

This is why Jewell needs to demonstrate he can be more effective in coverage. Additionally, Jewell needs to show he can improve on special teams, because the Broncos need a gunner who can take charge on covering punt and kick returns.

Jewell doesn't necessarily need to be an impact player, but he at least needs to show he can contribute in a rotational role and on special teams.

5. Duke Dawson Jr. | DB

The Broncos acquired Dawson from the New England Patriots in a preseason trade last year. Dawson got a few snaps and showed potential, though he looked better at safety than he did at cornerback.

Will Parks' departure in free agency means the Broncos need a third safety who can step into the lineup when needed. Parks also left a void on special teams.

Both are roles that Dawson could potentially fill. Now that he's had a year to work under Fangio, it would be nice to see him take the next steps in his development.

While Trey Marshall showed promise last season, it never hurts to have more depth, and that's something Dawson could provide. And if Dawson can step forward on special teams, it's all the better.

