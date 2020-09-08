5 Very Bold Predictions for Broncos' 2020 Season

Expectations for the Denver Broncos are higher than they've been since Peyton Manning retired. There is hope with this team thanks to a promising young quarterback, plenty of offensive firepower, and a defense looking strong with potential for more.

Hopefully, the Broncos can rise up and meet the expectations that are being laid upon them. This is a team that is showing it won't make excuses and wants to go out there and compete.

Despite everything Denver can use as an excuse, that isn't acceptable to them, which is the right attitude to have for such a young team. This squad is hungry to win and prove its doubters in the national media wrong.

Tendering a few bold predictions for the Broncos is a fun exercise each year. There are multiple reasons why 2020's version of my bold predictions is going to be extra fun, though. I'm really pushing the envelope this time around.

With no preseason games, no mini-camps, no OTAs, the Broncos had less of a chance to have it all come together early. That could lead to some interesting outcomes in the season, but also some extravagantly bold predictions.

In the video above, you'll find five very bold predictions for the Broncos this year. You know what they say, the bolder the better.

