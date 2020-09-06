8 Recently Cut Players who Might Interest Broncos on Waiver Wire

Just like the Denver Broncos, the NFL teams are cutting players as they get down to their 53-man roster. Teams often look to outside cuts to find players to add either to their roster or to their practice squad — once many of them clear waivers.

The Denver Broncos added a few players a year ago to their roster during this period with waiver claims on Brandon Allen, Diontae Spencer, Andrew Beck, and Corey Levine. The Broncos also signed Davontae Harris not long after.

So with all the teams cutting down, who are some newly-available players the Broncos could look at either for their roster or their practice squad?

Josh Rosen, QB | ex-Dolphins

This was is thrown in just for his draft pedigree. Rosen has never had a fair shake in the NFL after getting drafted but he still has potential. While he would be a great piece for depth, there would be a lot of issues in getting him. One, there were purported issues pre-draft with GM John Elway and Rosen, and two, the Broncos don’t want to deal with any potential quarterback battle.

Shyheim Carter, DB | ex-Jets

Carter is a versatile back that could work in the Vic Fangio scheme as a safety/corner hybrid. Word was, he had a good camp. It would be a move to better their depth in the secondary.

Javelin Guidry, CB | ex-Giants

A speedy corner out of Utah, Guidry flashed during the Jets camp. With having a player like Tyreek Hill in the division, Guidry could provide the answer but would need development beforehand.

Marcel Spears, Jr. | LB | ex-Ravens

Denver is still looking for help for their cover linebacker spot and Spears did that very well in coverage. During camp, issues popped up as a run defender, but he did well in coverage for a team that is pretty set at linebacker already.

Malik Jefferson/Asmar Bilal, LBs | ex-Chargers

It was rumored that Denver liked Jefferson prior to the draft and he has solid traits for coverage. As for Bilal, he is a hybrid cover guy coming out of Notre Dame that could provide help to the Broncos' cover linebackers. That said, it is concerning he and Bilal got cut from a team that isn't very strong at off-ball.

Francis Bernard, LB | ex-Cowboys

Another guy that was rumored to be liked by Fangio prior to the draft. Has good traits for run defense and coverage, but he just has to get developed. The roster may not be the right place for him, but he would be a very viable practice squad candidate for Denver.

Prince Tega Wanogho, OT | ex-Eagles

A raw tackle prospect, he had some struggles in camp that led him to get cut. There are also major injury concerns here. The practice squad is more viable as Mike Munchak could work and develop him. He has a really high ceiling.

Prince Amukamara, CB | ex-Raiders

There's an obvious fit here with Amukamara's experience in Fangio’s scheme and word is, he wants a reunion. If Denver hasn’t found an answer at the No. 3 cornerback slot, the free-agent would be the right guy to call

