9 Winners, 5 Losers From Broncos' 37-28 Win Over Jets

The Denver Broncos finally did it. The losing streak came to an end at three games as the Broncos triumphed on the road over the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football.

Going into this game, Denver's back was against the wall but Vic Fangio and company found a way, though it wasn't very pretty, to get the job done. Winning ugly is the hallmark of a well-coached team and one with intestinal fortitude and that's what the Broncos did.

So what that it was over the heretofore hapless Jets? The Broncos need not apologize for beating New York, especially considering the alternative and the fact that the last time these two teams met, it ended in embarrassment for Denver.

Who were the winners and losers coming out of the Broncos first win? Let's get to it.

Winner: Brett Rypien | QB

It wasn't a tour-de-force performance but in his first NFL start, Rypien showed impressive command and football acumen, though his lack of experience and arm strength did present some obstacles for the Broncos to overcome.

Yes, Rypien threw three interceptions and the Jets made him pay for it each time. But the former Boise State product showed great resilience in the clutch, leading the Broncos to a come-from-behind victory in the fourth quarter.

19-of-31. 242 yards. Two touchdowns. Three picks.

There's much to learn from here for Rypien but also a lot to build on. His performance also showed that even the smallest amount of QB competency will allow the Broncos to be a competitive team week in and out, despite the team's grievous personnel losses.

Winner: Garett Bolles | LT

Bolles continues his streak of near-dominance. In this game, Bolles wasn't just seen, not heard — he jumped off the screen to anyone paying attention.

Bolles is playing like a top-10 offensive tackle thus far and has easily been Denver's best offensive lineman. As my friend and colleague Doc Bear told me privately, Bolles 'has arrived.'

Winner: Melvin Gordon | RB

Gordon got his first 100-yard rushing game as a Broncos and his first two-touchdown game as well. He ran hard and gave Rypien the support and foundation he needed to keep the play-action blade sharp.

Gordon's 43-yard dagger to give the Broncos a nine-point lead late in the fourth quarter, which would not be relinquished, was a great example of vision and want-to as he was initially bottled up on the inside run, only to break it outside and make a guy miss. It was a well-deserved touchdown that salted away the game.

Winner: Tim Patrick | WR

If the Broncos continue to get the version of Patrick we saw in Week 4, the sting of losing Courtland Sutton as the X-receiver will be seriously mitigated. Patrick led all Broncos with seven targets, hauling in six receptions for 113 yards and a touchdown.

It was the first 100-yard receiving game of Patrick's career.

Winner: Demar Dotson | RT

Dotson took over for the beleaguered but injured right tackle Elijah Wilkinson and immediately shored up his edge. Dotson wasn't perfect but again, getting back to the issue of 'competency', he clearly displayed it and his veteran wherewithal came to the surface to help Rypien get off on the right foot.

Winner: Jerry Jeudy | WR

Jeudy was only targeted four times, hauling in two of them. But his 61 yards helped tell the story of how Rypien quickly found his confidence after Jeudy 'mossed' Pierre Desir for a 48-yard touchdown in the second quarter. No drops and a big play for six? Jeudy was definitely a winner.

Winner: Bradley Chubb | OLB

Chubb finally turned the corner in his recovery, posting multiple QB pressures and 2.5 sacks. Chubb's sack on Sam Darnold on the Jets last meaningful possession, with the Broncos having retaken the lead and nursing a one-point margin, was what premier edge rushers are supposed to do. It was great seeing the confidence and intensity return with aplomb for Chubb.

Winner: Josey Jewell | ILB

Jewell was a whirling dervish on Thursday night, leading the team with 10 tackles and posting two sacks, becoming just the second Bronco since 1994 to record at least 10 tackles and two sacks in a single game. Jewell was also good in coverage which was badly needed after his snafus in Weeks 2 and 3.

Winner: DeVante Bausby | CB

Bausby was inserted finally in the second quarter and he did what I've come to expect from him; make an impact. Bausby broke up a would-be touchdown in the second quarter and had a couple additional pass-breakups in the second half with Darnold trying to will the Jets back.

If Week 4 wasn't enough to convince Coach Fangio of Bausby's deservedness to start, I don't know what will. Sit down Essang Bassey, kick Bryce Callahan inside and let Bausby start on the boundary opposite of Michael Ojemudia. When A.J. Bouye returns, sit down Ojemudia.

Loser: Justin Simmons | S

Simmons was the perpetrator of one of the ugliest defensive whiffs I've seen since covering the Broncos. On New York's opening possession, Darnold shook a would-be sack and scrambled North, shucking Simmons in the open field in embarrassing fashion to rumble for the 46-yard touchdown. It was egregious and although Simmons did recover somewhat later in the game, I'm not sure his ego will be able to follow suit.

Loser: Kareem Jackson | S

Jackson was also a culprit in Darnold's touchdown romp, taking a horrid angle to the ball-carrier and simply giving up on the play as if he believed another 11 Broncos were behind him to take Darnold down. It was ugly; so ugly, in fact, I was half expecting Fangio to bench Jackson and Simmons after the duo made Darnold look like the second coming of Lamar Jackson.

Loser: Graham Glasgow | RG

Once again, the Broncos $11 million guard was a hindrance to the offense. Glasgow was consistently beaten at the point of attack, getting flagged for holding and relinquishing multiple pressures on Rypien, one of which led to an interception.

Loser: Dalton Risner | LG

What was projected to be the strength of the Broncos 2020 line — the team's guard tandem — proved once again to be the Achilles heel. Risner continued to struggle in pass protection and as a run blocker. He looks lost out there and is absolutely pressing. Risner still hasn't figured out how to handle a twist or stunt.

Loser: DaeSean Hamilton | WR

Hamilton just wasn't explosive. And on a late fourth-quarter play in which offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur dialed up a great play-call that saw Rypien fake the hand-off and go deep to Hamilton, the third-year wideout did not appear to give full effort getting to the ball, alligator-arming what should have been a touchdown. It wasn't pretty.

