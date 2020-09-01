A.J. Bouye Sees Parallels Between Broncos' Defense & Jaguars' Vaunted 2017 Unit

A.J. Bouye has been around the NFL block. As a seventh-year veteran who long ago defied the odds of going undrafted, he's a grizzled and battle-tested cornerback.

However, there are some who wonder if Bouye's best ball is behind him. There was a reason the Jacksonville Jaguars dealt him to the Denver Broncos in exchange for a fourth-round pick; he wasn't very good in 2019.

There's something to be said for NFL transplants getting a fresh start in a new city. It can have a galvanizing effect on a player's career trajectory, taking guys from the ranks of the marginalized and dismissed and catapulting them back into NFL relevance.

The Broncos have seen it before with guys like former defensive tackle Terrance Knighton and cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie. Even ex-Broncos running back C.J. Anderson experience a career resurgence with the L.A. Rams — albeit short-lived — after his days in the Mile High City had come to a close.

Aqib Talib might be the best example of a player who'd achieved some success but due to injuries and other factors, his star had lost some of its luster when he landed in Denver. Talib would go on to serve as the Broncos' No. 1 cornerback for the next four seasons, going to four consecutive Pro Bowls, earning first-team All-Pro in 2016, and helping the team bring home the Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl 50.

The Broncos are hoping they can recreate some similar magic with Bouye. On Tuesday, following practice, the veteran cornerback, who's had a very, very good training camp in Denver, shared his belief in the power his 'fresh start' could have on his career.

“It helps to have a fresh start," Bouye said Tuesday via virtual Zoom presser. "I can’t control what happened in Jacksonville. It was good times. I just felt like I wasn’t at my best or put in position to be. That’s one thing I respected coming here."

What's the latest from Broncos Camp? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Acquiring Bouye was a process head coach Vic Fangio had been undertaking since 2017 when the cornerback hit unrestricted free agency following his first four years in Houston. As the Chicago Bears' defensive coordinator at the time, Fangio and his secondary coach Ed Donatell, coveted Bouye due to his unique skill-set and fit in the coaches' coverage scheme.

Now in Denver, as head coach and defensive coordinator, respectively, Fangio and Donatell finally got Bouye in the fold. For the player, he can sense how valued he is by the coaching staff.

"Talking to Coach Vic, Coach Ed Donatell, they wanted to know me as a person and not only as player—what I liked to do and not just lining up and doing what the scheme allows in a certain defense," Bouye revealed. "They let me come play because they know I have instincts for the game. I’m learning every day and I’m watching other corners that’s been in the scheme and how they play. It’s just helped me communicate with those guys and being able to make plays and help the defense out.”

It wasn't all bad for Bouye in Jacksonville. After spurning the Bears' offer, Bouye accepted the Jaguars' five-year, $67.5 million offer and took his talents to Flordia.

What ensued was a Pro Bowl campaign for Bouye in which he snagged a career-high six interceptions while breaking up 18 passes. Although he wasn't quite as productive in 2018, he was still solid. It wasn't until last season, after the Jaguars dealt Jalen Ramsey away, that Bouye's struggles in Jacksonville really became obvious.

That 2017 Jaguars defense was something special, though. It dominated the NFL, leading the Jaguars all the way to the AFC Championship game where they came up short in the clutch vs. Tom Brady and the New England Patriots. Bouye sees some parallels between the uber-talented Jaguars' 2017 defense and the Broncos' 2020 unit.

“The first thing I noticed is just the chemistry of the defense and the way we are on and off the field, especially on the backend," Bouye said of his new teammates and football environs. "We’re always talking, we’re always connected and we’re always figuring out each and everyone’s plays. That’s the biggest thing that compares it to ’17—the chemistry we have just as a whole unit.”

With a fresh start in Denver with coaches who value him and know how to use him in the way that will maximize his skill-set, Bouye's outlook is positive. He's had an excellent training camp but he's going to have to carry that over to the regular season in order for him to become the Broncos' next cornerback reclamation success story.

“He’s got good instincts," Fangio said of Bouye last week. "When you couple instincts with experience, you have a chance to be around the ball more often. He’s dove himself into learning our system, all the fine points that could help with corner. He’s picking them up quickly. He’s a good addition. We’re really happy to have him both as a player and a person. Looking forward to him.”

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHudde.