Advanced Metrics Reveal Broncos' CB Bryce Callahan has Played at a Pro Bowl Level

Bryce Callahan was unable to play last week vs. the Atlanta Falcons due to an ankle injury. However, the veteran cornerback seems to be on track to play in Week 10 vs. the Las Vegas Raiders.

On Thursday, Denver Broncos' head coach Vic Fangio was asked whether he views Callahan's performance thus far as being Pro Bowl-caliber.

“He’s definitely playing really, really good for us," Fangio said via Zoom. "He’s played both corners for us; he’s been the nickel for us. I think he’s playing at a very high level when he’s been in there and been healthy. He’s very capable of that, Pro-Bowl or not. I don’t know, he certainly would get strong consideration from me.”

That is very high praise coming from Fangio and when I heard it, I immediately thought that Callahan deserves being scrutinized. Let's take a look at the advanced analytics courtesy of Pro Football Focus.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

To start the season, when A.J. Bouye got hurt, Callahan was moved outside and really seemed to struggle. In those first four games, Callahan allowed 16 of 22 targets to be caught for 142 yards.

It was not a promising start, at least before you get to the advanced metrics. Among corners who played at least 50% of 213 snaps (65 total corners), Callahan ranked 13th in yards allowed per snap, 20th in snaps per target, and 33rd in snaps per reception. Those aren't great numbers, but not terrible either.

Callahan was eventually moved back to his natural slot position where he thrived. For the season, he has allowed only 6-of-14 targets to be caught for 41 yards, with 12 yards after the catch while working as the slot corner.

Callahan's advanced metrics highlight just how good he has been in the slot all the more. Among 45 qualifying corners, Callahan was ranked No. 2 in snaps per reception 19.5), tied No. 6 in snaps per target (8.4), No. 1 in yards allowed per snap (0.35), and No. 1 in NFL rating allowed (10.7).

Callahan is at, or near, the top in slot performance this year. He still has played on the boundary and while he hasn't bee great outside the numbers, he's held his own.

Callahan's season totals for cumulative coverage (slot and boundary) has him in the upper quarter of the NFL. With 80 qualifying corners, Callahan is tied No. 11 in snaps per reception (14.2), tied No. 13 in snaps per target (8.1), No. 5 in yards allowed per snap (0.6), and No. 1 in NFL rating allowed to opposing QBs when targeted (46.0).

The Broncos' corner has allowed a total of 20 catches on 35 targets on the season, and just four receptions on 13 targets River the last three games. Those four catches have gone for 27 total yards, making it clear that while he started out average, he has really turned it out.

Digging into the numbers, what Fangio said wasn't just coach-speak or underserving praise for one of his guys. What Fangio said is 100% the truth.

"I think the rest of the season will determine that for him and I definitely think he’s a guy on everybody’s radar for that potential," Fangio said.

Callahan is playing at a Pro Bowl level and should be on everyone's radar. While he hasn't been great on the boundary, his play in the slot and against some tough matchups should get him those Pro Bowl honors, health-willing.

Denver had to wait a year to get Callahan on the field but the team's patience has paid off so far.

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle.