AFC West's Big Remaining Weaknesses Broncos can Exploit
The AFC West is known for its fierce competition and has made significant roster additions ahead of the upcoming season. While each team has made strategic moves in free agency and the draft to address its roster needs, there are still areas of concern that could impact performance.
These potential weaknesses are particularly important for the Denver Broncos to identify as they approach training camp, as they could present valuable opportunities for the team to exploit.
Kansas City Chiefs: WR Depth
Yes, the Chiefs added to their receiving corps through the draft by selecting electric wideout Xavier Worthy out of Texas, but the rest of the room is shaky. Kansas City’s top wide receiver from 2023, Rashee Rice, tallied 938 yards and 17 touchdowns, but he may miss some time in 2024 due to charges for a high-speed car crash in addition to an investigation for assault.
The Chiefs' free agent addition, Marquise Brown, has not played an entire season in his five-year career and has only cracked 1,000 yards once. Behind these two wideouts is Kadarious Toney, who was a healthy scratch during the Chiefs’ playoff run due to inconsistent play, and a handful of unproved backups after that.
It’s hard to find many positions lacking on Kansas City’s roster, but receiver is a question mark.
What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Los Angeles Chargers: Wide Receiver
Like the Chiefs, the Chargers' wide receiver room is a concern going into 2024. Pro Bowler Keenan Allen was shipped off to Chicago to catch passes from Caleb Williams, and L.A.'s other Pro Bowl wideout, Mike Williams, left in free agency to the New York Jets.
The Chargers supplemented this problem in the draft by selecting three receivers: Ladd McConkey, Brendan Rice, and Cornelius Johnson. They also added veteran DJ Chark.
While there’s potential in L.A.'s receiving core, they're mainly unproven. Quentin Johnston failed to live up to his first-round draft status, only catching 38 balls for 431 yards and two touchdowns with eight drops, some of which came in crucial moments.
The three youngsters may be asked to step up early, and while “potential” is a nice word, you still have to live up to it, and the Chargers wideouts are unproven.
Las Vegas Raiders: Quarterback
After missing out on the 2024 draft's best quarterback prospects, the Raiders are left with Aidan O’Connell and Gardner Minshew as their top options. O’Connell played in 11 games, starting in 10, and threw for 2218 yards with 12 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He was not impressive by any means, but he was a fourth-round rookie.
Vegas added the veteran signal-caller, Minshew, in free agency on a two-year, $21million deal and will battle O’Connell for the starting job. Mishew was solid in Indianapolis last season, filling in for injured rookie Anthony Richardson, under Colts head coach Shane Steichen, an offensive guru, throwing for 3,305 yards and 15 touchdowns, with nine interceptions.
These may not be eye-popping numbers, but they're solid. However, Mishew won’t be in the Steichen offense but rather the Luke Getsy system. Getsy was fired after one year in Chicago, with Justin Fields as his quarterback, and neither of the Raiders' current options is as talented. Vegas doesn’t have a long-term answer at the quarterback position, and it won’t be solved in 2024.
The AFC West will be ultra-competitive, as it has been for several years now. The Broncos must monitor where their rivals are weak and strike accordingly. That’s one way Denver can hope to gain momentum in 2024.
Follow Mile High Huddle on X and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!