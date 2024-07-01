Sean Payton Teases Which Defender Will 'Likely' Wear Signal-Caller Green Dot
At some point this season, Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton will likely give full backing to his handpicked rookie quarterback Bo Nix.
The overriding expectation will be that the former Oregon Ducks star can rapidly become the bonafide leader that the youthful Broncos so desperately need. In an extremely quarterback-driven league, age is seen as no barrier these days, especially for a highly valued first-round draft pick.
On the defensive side, veteran voices come at a premium for any coaching staff, and that presents an interesting and puzzling conundrum for Payton to solve moving forward. That's further heightened in the wake of savvy veterans like Kareem Jackson, Justin Simmons, and Josey Jewell departing the Mile High City, and leaving gaping holes when it comes to core leadership.
Jewell was the pivot around which the Broncos' defense had rotated for the last few years, but this coming season, Payton will be trusting his former linebacker partner, Alex Singleton, to get things right for the others on the field.
"He'll wear the green dot more than likely, and he'll have a leadership role," Payton said of Singleton during OTAs. "He has a way about him. He, too, likes the process. He's experienced. He's arrived here the hard way. To his credit, a guy like him has earned everything he's got. Definitely, you feel his leadership."
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Singleton's journey from the CFL to the NFL was fraught with setbacks and obstacles, and it should put him in good stead, as the 30-year-old attempts to cope with increasing responsibility in 2024. Reassuringly, Singleton has called defensive signals for the Broncos before, and the former Philadelphia Eagles special teams ace is a widely popular figure within the locker room.
Bridging the communication gap on defense will be even more critical to Denver's overall success now that Jewell is earning his keep in Carolina. Singleton has often talked about the special bond he had with Jewell, but he's embracing the liquid process of building new chemistry with Cody Barton, Jonas Griffith, and Justin Strnad.
"I think for me, Josey was really natural," Singleton admitted during OTAs. "I think it was just something we had walking in, but with Cody, Jonas, and Justin—I would say especially with Jonas and Justin, they have seen how Josey has played for so many years. I think they just know that. I think it is just communication."
What Singleton brings to the party is a brand of high-octane energy. It's a firebrand personality that caused him issues when he got in the face of Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud last season, though.
Even so, Broncos rush linebacker Baron Browning is a firm believer in Singleton's vocal style of leadership, and how his energy levels up the whole defense thanks to its all-action linebacker.
"I thought he was a leader even last year," Browning said during OTAs. "He's a very vocal guy. We love his energy, and we love to feed off his energy. He's just a guy who plays with his hair on fire, and I'm grateful to have him on my team."
Follow Mile High Huddle on X and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!