Analyzing Which 5 Key RFAs the Broncos Should Tender

Now that the Denver Broncos have closed out the season by handing the Oakland Raiders a loss, it's time to move on to the evaluation of the roster and figuring out ways to improve it. Part of that process for teams is the unrestricted free agents, restricted free agents, and exclusive rights free agents.

The Broncos have a lot of players who fall into one of those categories. In fact, they are set to have seven ERFAs (exclusive), five RFAs (restricted), and 13 UFAs (unrestricted) that they have to analyze and figure out what to do with after this season.

Among those UFAs are Chris Harris, Jr., Shelby Harris, Justin Simmons, Derek Wolfe, and Connor McGovern. So, obviously the Broncos have some big decisions there.

While the team has a lot of salary cap space, and plenty of cash, Denver won’t be able to retain them all. That means some fan favorites are going to be playing elsewhere next season.

ERFAs are players that don’t have more than two accrued seasons of playing and are no longer under contract. They have no prerogative to negotiate with another team, unless their former team chooses not to tender them.

That tender level is a one-year league-minimum salary contract. If the player chooses not to sign, they'll sit out the season.

Typically, teams bring back all ERFAs because they are so cheap and they never know if one will emerge. This year, the Broncos have some talented ERFAs with Tim Patrick, Diontae Spencer, Dymonte Thomas, and Trey Marshall among the group. It is safe to expect them all back.

As for RFAs, the Broncos have several key players with that designation. How should the Broncos attack their five key RFAs? The ful story is in the video above.

Denver has work to do, but if they can nail this offseason, playoff contention next year is a reasonable expectation. Of course, a lot of that will also depend on the development of their inexperienced/young players and their coaching staff as well.

The Broncos are on the right track, but again, they have a lot of work left to do.