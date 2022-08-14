Avoiding serious injuries to key players is one of the prime objectives of any modern-day NFL head coach when presented with a preseason schedule. Irrespective of the risks, gambles have to be taken with players who could be emerging as potential starters — especially ones deemed to require a degree of further live-bullet testing.

On Saturday, the roulette game cost the Denver Broncos their starting inside linebacker Jonas Griffith for 4-to-6 weeks with a dislocated elbow. On the flip side, the Broncos got positive confirmation under real game conditions that their decision to switch Baron Browning from inside to outside linebacker is going to pay off.

Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett has been understandably banging the drum loudly for Browning’s switch to the edge position since he pulled the trigger on it. The second-year player's early returns in the preseason, which included a sack, a pass breakup, and a tackle for a loss, provide massive encouragement, and in equal measure, some validation for Hackett.

“His acceleration off the ball, his ability to bend on the edge is really good to see,” Hackett said post-game following Denver's 17-7 preseason drubbing of the Dallas Cowboys. “He came out and played free. I thought it was awesome to see.”

If Hackett is being completely honest with himself, the acceleration and bend he noted are Browning attributes he saw through training camp. That being said, even the new vanguard of young NFL head coaches, complete with their new ideologies, know that testing their young players with live-ammunition reps in the preseason is a necessary evil for their development.

Browning played for the first three quarters on Saturday night, and while some fans would have been watching with a grimace towards the end, the man himself was just thankful to learn more out there.

“I liked it, because I need as much reps as I can get,” Browning said post-game. “I’m still new to the outside. I don’t know everything. Every day, I’m still learning. I’ll take any opportunities I can get.”

At this point, the Broncos are moving quickly onto the finer points of detailing with most of their established players. Due to the position change, however, giving Browning some meaningful playing time is understandable, and as it turns out, it's already given him some areas where he feels he can make improvements.

“I could have had better lower pad level at times,” Browning admitted. “Just being consistent. The small things and not letting the moment distract me. And being perfect in the small things that I do well in practice.”

Such is the 'next man up' mantra of a game replete with injuries. Hackett might well have found himself another explosive edge rusher in Browning.

The trouble is, Hackett now finds himself even more exposed at the inside linebacker spot, and in-house replacements are getting pretty thin at Broncos HQ.

