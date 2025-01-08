Broncos QB Bo Nix Named AFC Offensive Player of the Week
Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week following last Sunday's playoff-clinching victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.
Nix becomes the first Broncos player since Peyton Manning in 2013 to capture the award multiple times in a season. He previously earned the honor following Denver's Week 11 blowout of the Atlanta Falcons.
Nix was nearly flawless against Kansas City, going 26-of-29 for 321 yards and four touchdowns amid a 38-0 shutout at Empower Field. The dual-threat signal-caller also finished as the team's leading rusher with 47 ground yards across seven carries.
Nix set an NFL rookie record with 18 straight completions to open the game and ended the regular season with the second-most TD passes and third-most completions of any rookie QB in league history.
“I’ve said it before; it’s just all about playing hard, playing good, and playing confidently so that when the guys need a situation, they need a throw, and they need something," Nix said after the game. "All I can do is provide it, and they don’t really care about the words I use [or] all these cool speeches that I can give. They just want to see me go out there and compete and play hard and help them win games. I felt like, early, that was my job, and it still is, and that’s what I’m going to continue to work for. I just go into this team to play really hard, to execute, to do what I’m supposed to do, and get everybody involved. It’s just kind of what a quarterback does.”
A contender for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, Nix will experience his inaugural taste of postseason football when the seven-seed Broncos face the second-seed Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round on Sunday.
