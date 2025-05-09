It's Time to Bust This Major Myth Surrounding Broncos QB Bo Nix
Ever since the NFL draft, there have been concerns within the fan base that the Denver Broncos didn't do enough this offseason to build around Bo Nix. It's a big reason many fans are still sour on the Broncos' draft class.
It's fair to ask whether the Broncos did enough, but saying they didn’t do anything is hogwash. Let's break it down.
Direct Weapons
First off, the Broncos signed Evan Engram to play the power slot role and upgrade the tight end room. Engram was the first weapon added for Nix. Then the Broncos drafted explosive running back RJ Harvey with the 60th overall pick, which is another weapon.
The Broncos followed that by drafting Pat Bryant with the 74th pick, a reliable wide receiver with one drop in 2024, 10 fewer than Courtland Sutton. 52 of Bryant's 54 catches went for either a first down or a touchdown. He's direct weapon No. 3 brought in this offseason for Nix, but that's to say nothing of what Sean Payton said during his pre-draft press conference.
Indirect Weapons
Payton made it clear that bolstering the run game and the defense is also about building around the quarterback. First-round cornerback Jahdae Barron is still a weapon for Nix and the offense because of his ability to generate takeaways.
The number of drives per game has been dropping in the NFL, so when you have a defender who can take the ball away to give your offense a stolen drive? Yeah, that qualifies as building around the quarterback.
That doesn’t even include the fact that Denver added two defensive playmakers in safety Talanoa Hufanga and linebacker Dre Greenlaw in free agency. Both have injury concerns, but they're playmakers on the field and can help generate takeaways to give Nix and the offense extra drives.
The Broncos built around Nix, even if it wasn't exactly in the way some fans expected. And that's where we have to bust this myth that Denver didn't do enough.
Incumbent Arsenal
It isn’t only about the receiving weapons; even if it were, Denver still added two of them. Then you also have Payton vouching, multiple times this offseason, about the team's trust and faith in its young receivers, Troy Franklin, Devaughn Vele, and Marvin Mims Jr., to step up and take a bigger role in the offense this year.
The Broncos weren’t looking to make a splash at wide receiver, but Bryant is still a good addition because of his reliability. Between Vele, Franklin, Mims, and Sutton, Denver had 21 drops last season on 303 targets, one drop every 14 targets (rounded down).
Bryant had one drop on 78 targets in 2024. Also, Mims, Franklin, and Vele had 66 touchdowns and first downs on 112 combined catches, only 14 more than Bryant had on over twice as many catches. The Broncos added reliability to the receiving room and a weapon Nix can trust when it matters.
Addition by Subtraction
The Broncos' run game issues weren’t because of the offensive line, which ranked first in ESPN's run-block win rate and in the top five in multiple other analytics for run blocking. The issue was the starting running back, Javonte Williams, who took a one-year deal with the Dallas Cowboys in March.
The Broncos ranked in the top 10 in various categories when anyone but Williams was running the ball, and in the bottom five whenever he did get the carry. So, the Broncos helped Nix here by letting Williams walk. Even though the team didn't have someone to replace Williams' receiving or pass protection, they needed better efficiency as a ball-carrier.
With this infrastructure in place, Harvey should be able to come in and significantly impact the Broncos offense as a runner. His pass-catching ability needs work, but the tools are there to be effective.
To replace Williams as a blocker, the Broncos will need Harvey and Audric Estime to step up or look for a veteran addition. Denver upgraded the running game while taking a hit in the passing-down situation at the running back position. Still, better rushing success on first and second down offsets the hit by putting Nix in more favorable third-down conditions.
The Takeaway
The Broncos actually did a lot to build around Nix, and Payton has already clarified how, so let the myth be busted. The Broncos improved the defense, running game, receiver reliability, and secured a legit weapon at tight end.
The Broncos might not have elite talent across the entire roster, but Payton has proven to be a magnifier of talent, and fans should want Nix to amplify his supporting cast as well, as all great quarterbacks do. If Nix struggles this year, it’ll be because he didn’t take the necessary steps forward, not because of the talent around him. Fortunately, Payton's presence serves as an encouraging backstop against a potential sophomore slump.
