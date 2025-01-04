Key Broncos in Search of Historical Milestones vs. Chiefs in Season Finale
The Denver Broncos are in a do-or-die situation entering Week 18. Defeat the Kansas City Chiefs at Mile High, or go home to watch the playoffs as spectators.
There's a lot on the line. The season finale is shaping up to be — hands-down — the Broncos' biggest game in nearly a decade.
It's been eight long years since last the Broncos were in the postseason.
"This one's for Pat!"
Little did we know that after John Elway's iconic declaration at the podium, Lombardi Trophy in hand, the Broncos wouldn't sniff the playoffs for nearly a decade. Then Sean Payton arrived last year, and immediately made the Broncos competitively relevant again.
With his hand-picked quarterback in the fold, Payton delivered the Broncos' first winning season since 2016. It's pretty cool that Payton has managed a nine-win season with a rookie quarterback, even one as prolific as Bo Nix.
But as many steps forward as the Broncos have clearly taken this season, it would leave that familiar old bad taste in the fanbase's mouth if they were to fail to clinch a playoff berth after facing three straight weeks of win-and-you're-in matchups. Here's to hoping the Broncos get it done on Sunday vs. the Chiefs' backups.
Meanwhile, the Broncos have several individual players with records and historical milestones within reach on Sunday.
Nix On the Hunt
Nix needs 46 passing yards to become the fifth player in NFL history to reach 3,500 passing yards and 25 passing scores as a rookie.
Nix needs two passing touchdowns to tie quarterback Justin Herbert for the most games by a rookie with two passing scores in NFL history. Nix has delivered nine two-plus-touchdown games as a rookie. With two touchdown passes vs. the Chiefs, Nix would tie Baker Mayfield for the second-most passing scores by a rookie in NFL history.
Sutton Nearing 1,000-Yard Land
Courtland Sutton needs 17 yards through the air to record his second-career 1,000 receiving yard season. His first came in 2019, when he was also selected to the Pro Bowl.
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Surtain Looking to Swat
Patrick Surtain II needs one pass defensed to record the most pass breakups by a Broncos cornerback in his first four seasons in team history. He has 11 pass deflections this season.
Bonitto Hungry for a Sack Lunch
Nik Bonitto needs 1.0 sack to become the third Bronco in team history to record at least one QB takedown in 11 games of a season.
Allen Prowling for the QB
Zach Allen needs 1.5 sacks to become the first Broncos defensive lineman to record 10 sacks in a season since defensive end Elvis Dumervil in 2012. Dumervil was an edge rusher, though he played in a 4-3 defense, so he was classified as a defensive lineman. Allen is an interior pass rusher, which makes his production that much more impressive.
Elliss Looking for History
Jonah Elliss needs 1.5 sacks to tie defensive end Shane Dronett for the fifth-most quarterback takedowns by a rookie in team history. Elliss has five sacks this season as a rookie.
Follow Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle on Instagram, X, and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!