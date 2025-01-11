Bo Nix Drops Epic Hype Video on Doorstep of Broncos-Bills Wildcard Game
Some say the 10-7 Denver Broncos are 'playing with house money.' In such situations, with seemingly nothing to lose, a team can play loose and free.
Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix has seemingly embraced a different ethos. Just days from taking the field against the 13-win Buffalo Bills, Nix posted an epic social media hype video that asks:
Why not?
How apt to have Aerosmith's legendary song 'Dream On' playing in the background. "Dream on, dream on, dream until the dream comes true."
If you don't believe it can happen, then it won't come to pass. The Broncos believe. The fan base Bo-lieves.
Persistence in the face of doubt becomes crucial to willing any dream into existence. And sometimes that doubt and resistance can be internal, while at others, it can be external.
It's fare to say that internally, the Broncos are persevering in their belief. And damn the outside opinions, including the oddsmakers setting the Broncos up as eight-point underdogs.
And why not the Broncos? On average. 1.5 underdogs per season upset an opponent in the Wildcard Round throughout NFL playoff history.
The 2024 Broncos are hoping to become the 70th team do just that. It won't be easy for this young team led by a rookie quarterback, even as good and as historic as Nix has been.
However, the Broncos have a Super Bowl-winning head coach in Sean Payton. And could level the playing field against a more playoff-experienced Bills team.
Keep dreamin', Broncos Country. As Nix said, dream until the dream comes true.
