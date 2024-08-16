What Bo Nix Must Show in Start vs. Packers for Broncos to Name him QB1
The Denver Broncos are still hosting a quarterback battle, but the resolution may soon be at hand. The Broncos should go into the final week of the preseason with a starting quarterback named so they can go forward getting things down with one guy instead of keeping a rotation going on.
The upcoming game against the Green Bay Packers, a crucial determinant in this battle, will be vital for naming a victor. Entering training camp, Jarrett Stidham was ahead of Bo Nix, and Stidham got the start against the Indianapolis Colts.
While it wasn’t a bad showing from Stidham, the Broncos' offense had issues that kept them from being effective, though that wasn’t his fault. However, one thing you want from your starting quarterback is for the offense to look good as a unit, and the quarterback can lead it to overcome mistakes. Stidham wasn’t able to do that.
Bo Nix was the second quarterback against the Colts and will get the start against the Packers. Over the past two weeks, Nix has gained significant ground on Stidham in practice, and the game against the Colts helped tremendously.
Nix led the team to multiple scoring drives, and while his performance wasn’t perfect, he had the offense humming and moving the ball successfully. That puts him in a position to be named the starter if he can follow up on the showing against the Colts with another one against the Packers' first-team defense.
With the game coming up, the battle is still ongoing, but a shift has occurred that seems to have Nix ahead of Stidham, which is why this game against the Packers is so vital. Nix can cement himself as the starter with a good showing, while a bad game could lead to Stidham being named the starter until the rookie is ready to start at some point in the season.
The outcome of this game will significantly influence the Broncos' starting quarterback decision.
What Nix Needs to Show
Nix must display more technical consistency with his footwork, especially when working the pocket. His ball placement has also reportedly been a concern in practice, and we saw that when watching over the Colts game.
There were multiple instances where Nix was quick to leave the pocket, which worked out for the most part, but those chances may not be there against first-team defenses as he played against the Colts' second- and third-team defense. Showing improvement and consistency against a first-team defense is a must for him.
Now, if Nix goes out and shows the same issues or looks terrible, Stidham will have a chance to cement himself as the starter. It will be easy to look at the problems of the first-unit offense against the Colts and write them off on other players, especially if Stidham leads a clean and efficient offense.
This Broncos team needs a quarterback who can protect the ball and lead a clean and efficient offense. They will likely rely on the run game and a quarterback to make timely plays when needed. While his career hasn’t been great, Stidham can fit the bill for that type of role.
There is still a game to play, and a lot can happen with that game and a joint practice to determine the outcome of this position battle. However, as things are trending, Nix is increasingly likely to be named the starting quarterback within the next week.
