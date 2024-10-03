Broncos' Bo Nix on QB Play: No Such Thing as 'Good Misses'
Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton subscribes to the theory that a quarterback can have "good misses" compared to throws that are plain off the mark — a theory he used to steelman Bo Nix's performance against the Jets in Week 4.
Nix, however, respectfully disagrees.
“I think that's a funny statement because no misses are good," the rookie signal-caller told reporters Wednesday. "You do want to make sure that the ball is catchable to where your guy can get it, or nobody can get it. You don't want to have many footballs in jeopardy to where the other team has an opportunity to tip it, or pick it or get their hands on it. Our misses are close, and I think each week we get to play with one another more and more is going to change things. I felt like the last time we were able to really get around and spin it was Tampa, [and] I felt like we did a really good job. Hopefully we continue to improve on that, and I think we will.”
Nix was objectively uneven in the Big Apple, throwing his first career touchdown pass — the deciding score in a 10-9 victory — but also failing to connect on several attempts, some proverbial layups. He went into halftime with -7 passing yards across seven completions. He finished 12-of-25 for 60 yards and the TD, tossing zero interceptions and taking no sacks.
A stat line that isn't as painful as it appears.
“He’s very accurate," Payton said of Nix on Wednesday. "So if someone is getting covered and it's low and away, it's a good ball and not a strike versus a good hitter. He's real sharp with his location. I would say it's something that's been pretty consistent long before he arrived here. He's doing a good job getting through his progressions where he's going. I like what I've seen.”
Accuracy is what Nix rested his laurels on coming out of Oregon, where he finished as the all-time leader in completion percentage (74.9%). It was one of the biggest factors, if not the biggest, in making him the 12th overall pick of April's draft. But it hasn't yet shown consistently as a pro.
Entering Week 5, Nix ranks 29th of 33 qualifying QBs with a 60.1 completion rate, according to Next Gen Stats. His 48.0 percentage against the Jets was the lowest of the season, though Nix chalked some of that up to the inclement weather at MetLife Stadium.
“Probably a lot," he said Wednesday when asked if the rainy conditions impacted the offense. "I think some of the call sheet’s limited when you have weather like that. They can play a little bit more aggressively, and things change. I felt like we adapted well especially in the second half. We adjusted, and we found ways to score points when we needed to.”
After facing a gauntlet of elite defensive opposition — the Seahawks, Steelers, Buccaneers, and Jets — to open the year, Nix will get a reprieve Sunday when Denver hosts the spiraling Las Vegas Raiders and their 24th-ranked defense. The forecast calls for a warm 81 degrees "with plenty of sun."
Less mitigating factors that should lead to fewer misses, good or otherwise.
"I know it’s going to be an intense game," Nix said of his inaugural rivalry tilt versus Vegas. "We have to do a good job of just executing our plan knowing that they're going to be around, knowing that they’re going to make their plays. We just have to make more than they do.”
