Broncos' Top Breakout Candidates of 2022 Revealed

Let the NFL continue to sleep on these two Broncos but fans shouldn't.

Being selected in the first round of the NFL draft is a dream come true for young men who have given their all to have their names called by Commissioner Roger Goodell and to join him on the big stage.

But for some first-round draftees, their time competing at the highest level of professional football replicates Charles Dickens' Tale of Two Cities: “It was the best of times; it was the worst of times.”

The tenures of Denver Broncos' wide receiver Jerry Jeudy and outside linebacker Bradley Chubb may be linked to this lesson, but the 2022 season should be a year of redemption and an opportunity to fulfill their potential as former first-round picks. Both have a chance to be this team's most improved player — one on each side of the ball.

Here's why.

Bradley Chubb

Chubb is best positioned to take the title for most improved this season. The fifth overall pick in the 2018 draft, Chubb was the perfect selection to pair with future Hall-of-Famer Von Miller but the injury bug had different designs.

Chubb is the prototypical pass rusher. At 6-foot-4, 275 pounds, he is blessed with the combination of power, speed, and a high motor that wears down offensive linemen. In his rookie season, he racked up 12 sacks and in 2020, Chubb was selected to the Pro Bowl.

His production has suffered due to missing significant playing time with a torn ACL (2019) and numerous ankle injuries. As a result, he hasn’t achieved a season with double-digit sacks since his rookie year.

Last season, Chubb was in recovery mode and never appeared to be 100% healthy. In seven games, he contributed just 17 solo tackles and zero sacks.

To his credit, Chubb freely acknowledges that his recent production has not met expectations, especially his own.

“I didn’t put my best foot forward last year on the field and that's what it comes down to—making plays and doing things for the organization to help us win," Chubb said.

Now healthy and ready to compete, the veteran has much to fight for. Chubb is in the final year of his rookie contract, his play on the field will determine whether Broncos' GM George Paton wants to keep him in an Orange and Blue beyond 2022.

Jerry Jeudy

When Jeudy is playing at the top of his game, he can shake and shimmy opposing defensive backs out of their cleats. The 15th overall pick in the 2020 draft is renowned for his ability to rapidly change direction, creating enough separation to keep defenders from getting their hands on his thin frame.

In his first two years with Denver, Jeudy has totaled 90 receptions for 1,323 yards and three touchdowns. Unfortunately, when he’s not targeted early in a game, he tends to lose focus and his level of effort appears to wane.

The reality is that Jeudy’s development has been hampered by inconsistent quarterback play. Adding quarterback Russell Wilson should be the spark that reignites the flame that the gifted Jeudy flashed during his rookie season.

Jeudy's arrest this week was disappointing and only time will tell if it interrupts his third year. But with Wilson in tow, this could be Jeudy's year, especially if you believe Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson.

