Broncos' Top Breakout Candidates of 2022 Revealed

Skip to main content

Broncos' Top Breakout Candidates of 2022: Bradley Chubb & Jerry Jeudy

Let the NFL continue to sleep on these two Broncos but fans shouldn't.

Being selected in the first round of the NFL draft is a dream come true for young men who have given their all to have their names called by Commissioner Roger Goodell and to join him on the big stage. 

But for some first-round draftees, their time competing at the highest level of professional football replicates Charles Dickens' Tale of Two Cities: “It was the best of times; it was the worst of times.” 

The tenures of Denver Broncos' wide receiver Jerry Jeudy and outside linebacker Bradley Chubb may be linked to this lesson, but the 2022 season should be a year of redemption and an opportunity to fulfill their potential as former first-round picks. Both have a chance to be this team's most improved player — one on each side of the ball. 

Here's why. 

Bradley Chubb

Chubb is best positioned to take the title for most improved this season. The fifth overall pick in the 2018 draft, Chubb was the perfect selection to pair with future Hall-of-Famer Von Miller but the injury bug had different designs. 

Chubb is the prototypical pass rusher. At 6-foot-4, 275 pounds, he is blessed with the combination of power, speed, and a high motor that wears down offensive linemen. In his rookie season, he racked up 12 sacks and in 2020, Chubb was selected to the Pro Bowl. 

His production has suffered due to missing significant playing time with a torn ACL (2019) and numerous ankle injuries. As a result, he hasn’t achieved a season with double-digit sacks since his rookie year. 

Last season, Chubb was in recovery mode and never appeared to be 100% healthy. In seven games, he contributed just 17 solo tackles and zero sacks. 

To his credit, Chubb freely acknowledges that his recent production has not met expectations, especially his own. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“I didn’t put my best foot forward last year on the field and that's what it comes down to—making plays and doing things for the organization to help us win," Chubb said. 

Now healthy and ready to compete, the veteran has much to fight for. Chubb is in the final year of his rookie contract, his play on the field will determine whether Broncos' GM George Paton wants to keep him in an Orange and Blue beyond 2022.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Jerry Jeudy

When Jeudy is playing at the top of his game, he can shake and shimmy opposing defensive backs out of their cleats. The 15th overall pick in the 2020 draft is renowned for his ability to rapidly change direction, creating enough separation to keep defenders from getting their hands on his thin frame. 

In his first two years with Denver, Jeudy has totaled 90 receptions for 1,323 yards and three touchdowns. Unfortunately, when he’s not targeted early in a game, he tends to lose focus and his level of effort appears to wane. 

The reality is that Jeudy’s development has been hampered by inconsistent quarterback play. Adding quarterback Russell Wilson should be the spark that reignites the flame that the gifted Jeudy flashed during his rookie season.

Jeudy's arrest this week was disappointing and only time will tell if it interrupts his third year. But with Wilson in tow, this could be Jeudy's year, especially if you believe Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson

Follow Mike on Twitter @MHHEvans.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

In This Article (1)

Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb (55) before the game against the Oakland Raiders at Broncos Stadium at Mile High.
News

Broncos' Top Breakout Candidates of 2022 Revealed

By Mike Evans27 seconds ago
Russell Wilson, Patrick Mahomes
News

Breaking Down Broncos' 2022 Regular-Season Schedule

By Thomas Hall13 hours ago
Russell Wilson, Drew Lock
News

Broncos Announce Week 1 Tilt vs. Seahawks on MNF

By Chad Jensen17 hours ago
Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (10) following his touchdown reception in the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High.
News

Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy Arrested on Charge of Criminal Tampering

By Zack Kelberman17 hours ago
Patrick Surtain, K'Waun Williams, Ronald Darby
News

Broncos' CB Ronald Darby Buzzes About K'Waun Williams & Patrick Surtain II

By Luke Patterson20 hours ago
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory (94) on the field during a time out in the second quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium.
News

Analytics Answer Whether Broncos Overpaid Randy Gregory

By Bob Morris22 hours ago
Nik Bonitto, Greg Dulcich
News

Broncos Assign Jersey Numbers to 2022 Draft Class

By Zack Kelberman23 hours ago
Denver Broncos director of player personnel Matt Russell before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. The Broncos defeated the 49ers 33-14.
News

Report: Former Broncos' Exec Matt Russell Joining Eagles' Scouting Staff

By Luke PattersonMay 11, 2022
Reed Burckhardt
News

Report: Broncos Hire Ex-Vikings Exec Reed Burckhardt as Director of Player Personnel

By Chad JensenMay 11, 2022