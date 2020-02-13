Mile High Huddle
Breaking Down the 2020 Broncos: Addressing the Massive Holes on the D-Line

Erick Trickel

With four defensive linemen set to hit free agency in March, the Denver Broncos will need to put a lot of effort into rebuilding the unit. All four of these players were starters, at some point, during the 2019 season. 

As a result, the Broncos' depth pieces are poised to get pushed into the starting lineup, taking away what depth there was.

Right now, the Broncos have Dre’Mont Jones, DeMarcus Walker (who missed time with injury and ended up often as a healthy scratch as well), Jonathan Harris, and Kyle Peko as the top-4 remaining under contract on the defensive line. That's not very reassuring, despite the flashes of potential Jones and Walker have shown.

There are plenty of ways the Broncos can address their D-line, though Shelby Harris has made it clear that it is very much 'about the money'. If Denver decides to get new bodies, and let the likes of Harris, Derek Wolfe and Adam Gotsis go, there are plenty of options in free agency such as Arik Armstead, Chris Jones, Javon Hargrave, or possibly even Calais Campbell, if Jacksonville indeed makes him a cap casualty as is currently rumored. 

The final option for the Broncos would be through the draft but, unfortunately, this isn’t the strongest D-line class. However, there is plenty of talent the team can look at come draft day.

Whether via the draft or free agency (or both), the Broncos have to find a way to address the massive needs upfront. It was one of the stronger units on Vic Fangio's defense this past season, but with all the potential losses, it can quickly become a weakness. 

Check out the video above for a more in-depth look at the Broncos' D-line options in free agency and the draft. 

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle. 

