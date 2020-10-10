SI.com
Mile High Huddle
Broncos' 2020 Draft Class Review at 1-3 Quarter-Pole

Erick Trickel

After the first quarter of the season, the Denver Broncos sit with a 1-3 record. While the season has not met expectations, the Broncos are trying to overcome an abundance of injuries. 

There have been some bright spots over the season, with some of them coming from the 2020 draft class. Unfortunately, it hasn't all been pretty from the Broncos' rookies, but a few aren't even playing. However, those that have contributed have shown the promise that got them drafted.

The Broncos entered the 2020 draft with 10 picks and made all 10 selections. The Broncos were patient, though GM John Elway did try to trade up multiple times, he was unable to do so which is why the team made all 10 picks.

Denver also signed a few college free agents, one of which has gone on to be a rookie starter. Today, I'm focusing specifically on the draft class, all of whom are on the active roster with only one exception on injured reserve. 

First Round: Jerry Jeudy | WR

Second Round: KJ Hamler | WR

Third Round: Michael Ojemudia | CB

Third Round: Lloyd Cushenberry | C

Third Round: McTelvin Agim | DL

Fourth Round: Albert Okwuegbunam | TE

Fifth Round: Justin Strnad | LB (IR)

Sixth Round: Netane Muti | OG

Seventh Round: Tyrie Cleveland | WR

Seventh Round: Derrek Tuszka | OLB

This story is all about the video above, which really goes in-depth into each rookie and what he has shown thus far for the Broncos, so make sure you check that out before clicking on to the next article. Due to injuries, the Broncos are relying on this rookie class a lot more than the team originally planned to. 

The Broncos lost their top wide receiver, top cornerback, and top defensive lineman (not to mention the starting quarterback), which is why some of these rookies have had to assume a larger workload than the Broncos initially planned.

How exactly has each rookie looked through the first quarter of the season? The video above has those answers.

Which rookie has been the most impactful in your opinion? Sound off in the comment section below. 

