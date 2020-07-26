Each summer, Mile High Huddle goes player by player to break down the Denver Broncos' roster. That’s right, all 90 of them.

We'll scrutinize each player's history, dating back to college, and what they bring to the 2020 Broncos. Next up? Jonathan Harris, a defensive lineman fighting for a spot on a deep unit.

Harris went undrafted out of Lindenwood in 2019 only to see himself get signed by the Chicago Bears. He spent a lot of time in the Windy City on the practice squad and even on the active roster, but got waived towards the end of October, which is where his path cross with the Broncos.

At 6-foot-5 and over 290 pounds, Harris has good size and also checks off the athleticism box for defensive linemen in the Vic Fangio scheme. After the Broncos claimed Harris, he saw more action in regular-season games and played solidly in that limited exposure.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Harris seemed to pick up Fangio's scheme, understood his responsibilities within the defense and fulfilled them. Was it all perfect? No, but he managed to flash those traits that the Broncos saw in him when he was claimed off waivers from the Bears.

Heading into the 2020 season, Harris sits near the bottom of the D-line depth chart, poised to fight for one, maybe two spots, of the actually available slots. He flashed his potential late last year, but how has he developed in the scheme and as a player since last December when he saw the field for Denver?

The Broncos have their projected starters on the D-line written in ink, but the depth of the unit is the question but that is what Harris is fighting for — a backup, rotational role in the trenches.

For a deep-dive look at Harris and what the future might hold for him, check out the video above.

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle.