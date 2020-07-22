Mile High Huddle
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

Broncos Roster Breakdown: Malik Reed | OLB

Erick Trickel

Each summer, Mile High Huddle goes player by player to break down the Denver Broncos' roster. That’s right, all 90 of them.

We'll scrutinize each player's history, dating back to college, and what they bring to the 2020 Broncos. Next up? Malik Reed, one year removed from joining the team as an undrafted rookie.

Coming out of the University of Nevada, Reed had a chance to make the Broncos roster because of what he could do as a pass rusher and the lack of depth the team had. He paid close attention to Von Miller and took to coaching really well and developed his pass rush. 

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

There were a few sacks during the season where Reed used the 'Miller special' to beat the blocker and sack the quarterback. Reed's play as a pass rusher got him onto the roster in what was meant to be a situational role but that changed not long into the season after Bradley Chubb got hurt.

From there, Reed became the starter opposite Miller and started off hot but got cold as the season went on. Reed's pass-rush play got worse and his run defense never really developed. 

As a result, he ended up getting essentially benched and put back into his situational role. Reed made it obvious he has the potential to be a depth pass rusher, but he has a lot of work to do in order to be more consistent and reliable in such a role. 

Working to keep his pass more consistent and improving his rushing arsenal are a must, but if he wants more than a situational pass rusher role, Reed has to improve his run defense. His play as a run defender is the biggest detriment to his game and it's holding him back. 

For a deep-dive look at Reed and what obstacles await this summer, check out the video above. 

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Emmanuel Sanders Sees Big Things on the Horizon for Broncos Offense

Drew Lock is poised to lead something 'special' with the Broncos in 2020, according to Emmanuel Sanders.

Chad Jensen

by

Texasseick

John Elway's 7-Worst Free-Agent Moves as Broncos GM Revealed

John Elway has had his successes in free agency since arriving in the Broncos front office back in 2011 but he's had his fair share of whiffs, too. Here are his seven-worst decisions.

BobMorris

by

Kebby77

ESPN's Future Power Ranking of Broncos Doesn't Hold Water

ESPN's future power rankings just came out and where the Broncos landed, suffice to say, was highly questionable.

CarlDumler

by

DadRunAmok

Peyton Manning Nukes Chargers From Orbit in Recent Zoom Conference

The NFL's only five-time MVP zinged one of his former Division rivals.

Chad Jensen

by

Texasseick

Justin Simmons Shares True Thoughts on the Drew Lock Hype

Are people still sleeping on Drew Lock? Here's what Justin Simmons said.

Chad Jensen

by

CarolinaBronco

Broncos 2020 Roster Breakdown: Tyrie Cleveland | WR

The Broncos took a flyer on Tyrie Cleveland in the draft but is it possible this young wideout could provide a more impressive impact than that? What's his rookie outlook?

Erick Trickel

by

Franklin Gray

Broncos' Power Ranking from PFT is More Than Fair

The national power rankings have been downright disrespectful to the Broncos but finally a publication produced one that fairly represents the team's trajectory.

Chad Jensen

by

Franklin Gray

Broncos Reach Agreement with Third-Round CB Michael Ojemudia on Four-Year Deal, per Report

The first domino of the Broncos' 2020 draft class has fallen. Michael Ojemudia has signed.

Chad Jensen

by

Thundersvictorylap

Understanding the Real Reason Broncos Opened up the Checkbook for Melvin Gordon

With a back-to-back 1,000-yard rusher already under contract, many fans still wonder why the Broncos paid Melvin Gordon $16 million. It's time to answer that question once and for all.

Nick Kendell

by

Texasseick

Broncos 2020 Roster Breakdown: Joe Jones | LB

Joe Jones carved himself out a role as Denver's special teams maven but has since been out-shined in that department. How does Jones stick in 2020?

Erick Trickel