Each summer, Mile High Huddle goes player by player to break down the Denver Broncos' roster. That’s right, all 90 of them.

We'll scrutinize each player's history, dating back to college, and what they bring to the 2020 Broncos. Next up? Malik Reed, one year removed from joining the team as an undrafted rookie.

Coming out of the University of Nevada, Reed had a chance to make the Broncos roster because of what he could do as a pass rusher and the lack of depth the team had. He paid close attention to Von Miller and took to coaching really well and developed his pass rush.

There were a few sacks during the season where Reed used the 'Miller special' to beat the blocker and sack the quarterback. Reed's play as a pass rusher got him onto the roster in what was meant to be a situational role but that changed not long into the season after Bradley Chubb got hurt.

From there, Reed became the starter opposite Miller and started off hot but got cold as the season went on. Reed's pass-rush play got worse and his run defense never really developed.

As a result, he ended up getting essentially benched and put back into his situational role. Reed made it obvious he has the potential to be a depth pass rusher, but he has a lot of work to do in order to be more consistent and reliable in such a role.

Working to keep his pass more consistent and improving his rushing arsenal are a must, but if he wants more than a situational pass rusher role, Reed has to improve his run defense. His play as a run defender is the biggest detriment to his game and it's holding him back.

For a deep-dive look at Reed and what obstacles await this summer, check out the video above.

