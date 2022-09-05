Broncos' 2021 Draft Class Needs to Improve in These Areas
While the Denver Broncos received a promising showing from their rookie class last season, each player has areas he can improve on. So the question is: where do these second-year Broncos need to improve?
Some of these issues could be heightened by the change of scheme or even see it covered more. However, with how impressive they were as rookies, if the 2021 class can improve in these areas, it could become one of the best Broncos classes ever.
What needs to happen? I'll break it down.
Patrick Surtain II | CB
Surtain had a great rookie year but wasn't without its issues. Yet, despite them, NFL executives still viewed him highly as he was rated the seventh-best corner by an ESPN poll.
So, where does Surtain need to improve the most? Well, consistency with his physicality.
It was disappointing to see such a prolific college corner shy away from making the physical play when needed. Those shy-away plays came not just against the run but also in coverage and after the catch.
Then there were times when Surtain was plenty physical and didn't back down from contact or making the hard hit. The most disappointing play was when he was working against a smaller receiver, and instead of making the play for a tackle short of the goal-line, he eased up, allowing a touchdown.
In the NFL, you need to be physical, which Surtain can be. He needs to play with that physicality more consistently and not go away from it in moments where it is 100% necessary.
Javonte Williams | RB
It was an impressive rookie campaign from Williams, too, and his issue is far from his physicality. He broke through tackles at the highest rate in the NFL last year, and you can make a 20-minute highlight reel of all his runs where he carried multiple defenders.
The issue is that sometimes it wasn't needed. Williams has to improve his vision and feel, especially with the new scheme. This scheme can expose this area of concern if it doesn't improve.
There were multiple instances last year where Williams would run into the heart of the defense, clogging the running lane, despite an open hole, and all he had to do was make a cut. The outside zone scheme relies on patience, seeing the open lane, and making the cut.
This is something Williams can improve. As last season wore on, he showed improvement in this area. It was still an issue but didn't happen quite as often.
Because of this issue, Williams was among the worst running backs in his boom-or-bust run rates. Meaning, that he had a good number of 10-plus-yard runs, but he had even more runs where he gained a maximum of three yards. In fact, all but 91 of his carries were for a maximum of three yards.
Improving Williams' vision can go a long way to helping drop his boom-or-bust run rate. Having better quarterback play to face lighter boxes will also benefit Williams. He could also do with improving his ability as a receiver out of the backfield to help the whole offense out, too.
Quinn Meinerz | OG
Meinerz was impressive as a run blocker, but he has to improve to be more consistent in pass protection. However, his most significant issue is his technique. His technique had multiple lapses, from hand placement, to bend, to even his footwork.
If O-line coach Butch Barry can help improve Qinn Meinerz's technique, then he could eventually grow into a top-10 guard in the NFL, at the very least.
Baron Browning | LB
Browning is different from the rest because he is going through a position change. After a promising showing as an inside linebacker, he is being moved to the edge.
So Browning's most extensive area of improvement is his complete positional transition and getting used to the extra weight he has had to put on top hold up at the edge.
Caden Sterns | S
While Sterns made some promising plays as a rookie, his timing was an issue. He can improve multiple areas, but improving his timing when coming downhill or with his rotations in coverage is what needs the most work.
Jonathon Cooper | OLB
Cooper made some splash plays as a pass rusher, but there were multiple occasions he was exposed as a run defender. It is still a battle in what looks like a deep edge room, though the Broncos at the position are almost all banged up or new (rookie/position change).
Denver has to improve its run defense overall, and the team made some moves to help there. Cooper taking a significant step forward would also be a tremendous help.
Bottom Line
Four of Denver's 2021 draft picks are no longer with the club: S Jamar Johnson, WR Seth Williams, CB Kary Vincent, Jr., and DL Marquiss Spencer. Those who remain have a big role to play in the Broncos' 2022 destiny.
But this team will need each second-year player to take the necessary steps forward to reach their collective potential. There's a lot of talent with these six remaining 2021 draft picks, but the work to develop isn't done yet.
