It was an impressive rookie campaign from Williams, too, and his issue is far from his physicality. He broke through tackles at the highest rate in the NFL last year, and you can make a 20-minute highlight reel of all his runs where he carried multiple defenders.

The issue is that sometimes it wasn't needed. Williams has to improve his vision and feel, especially with the new scheme. This scheme can expose this area of concern if it doesn't improve.

There were multiple instances last year where Williams would run into the heart of the defense, clogging the running lane, despite an open hole, and all he had to do was make a cut. The outside zone scheme relies on patience, seeing the open lane, and making the cut.

This is something Williams can improve. As last season wore on, he showed improvement in this area. It was still an issue but didn't happen quite as often.

Because of this issue, Williams was among the worst running backs in his boom-or-bust run rates. Meaning, that he had a good number of 10-plus-yard runs, but he had even more runs where he gained a maximum of three yards. In fact, all but 91 of his carries were for a maximum of three yards.

Improving Williams' vision can go a long way to helping drop his boom-or-bust run rate. Having better quarterback play to face lighter boxes will also benefit Williams. He could also do with improving his ability as a receiver out of the backfield to help the whole offense out, too.

