Broncos' Soon-to-Be Free Agents to Watch in Season-Opener

A number of Denver Broncos will enter the final years of their current contract and will look to prove themselves worthy of a new deal.

These players will look to make an impression, starting with Monday night's opener at home against the Tennesee Titans, and build from there in hopes of landing that new contract.

Throughout the season, I'll take a look at certain players who will either enter unrestricted or restricted free agency in 2021, how they are performing, and what they're doing to improve their chances of getting a new contract from the Broncos.

I won't look at older players who were clearly brought in just for this season, such as Mark Barron and Demar Dotson, and instead focus on players who are more likely to garner interest from the Broncos or other teams after the season, assuming they play well in 2020.

I'm also not including any exclusive rights free agents, which are players that have no more than two accrued seasons and can be retained on cheap tenders. The list of Broncos who will be ERFAs after the season includes Calvin Anderson, Trey Marshall, Diontae Spencer, and Austin Schlottmann.

And I've included the restricted free agents because, although the Broncos are likely to tender some of them, there are a couple who could do enough to convince the Broncos that it's better to extend them, rather than let them simply play out the tender.

Unrestricted Free Agents to Watch

Justin Simmons, S: After having a career-best season in 2019, the Broncos placed the franchise tag on him, but were unable to come to terms on a new contract. Simmons will play under the tag and look to prove he deserves to top the pay scale for safeties.

Garett Bolles, LT: The Broncos decided not to pick up the fifth-year option on Bolles' rookie deal as a first-round pick. Bolles could enter the season with a chip on his shoulder and convince the Broncos, or another team, he's worth a big contract.

Elijah Wilkinson, RT: Wilkinson is playing under the second-round RFA tender this season. Though he's struggled at right tackle, he could see 2020 as the year to prove he deserves a closer look.

Mike Purcell, NT: Another player who got the second-round RFA tender, Purcell may see 2020 as his chance to show he should get at least another year from the Broncos to be their primary nose tackle.

DeMarcus Walker, DE: The 2017 second-round pick held off veteran Christian Covington for a spot on the 53-man roster. Now he will look to make an impact this season in hopes of landing a bigger contract.

Jeremiah Attaochu, OLB: The Broncos brought back the 28-year-old edge rusher on a one-year deal to be part of the rotation. With Von Miller out for the season, Attaochu has his chance to show he should be paid like a starter.

Joe Jones, ILB: He signed a one-year deal with the Broncos this year and was thought to be on the roster bubble, but he won himself a spot on the 53-man roster. He now has a chance to show he can contribute in a bigger role.

Restricted Free Agents to Watch

Phillip Lindsay, RB: He's posted back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons in his first two years in the NFL and is a candidate for the second-round RFA tender. Even with the presence of Melvin Gordon, Lindsay will be out to prove he's worth being paid like a starter.

Alexander Johnson, ILB: One of the surprises of the 2019 season, Johnson will assume a bigger role on the defense this season. A successful year could translate to more than a second-round tender in 2021 — it could mean a bigger payday down the road.

Tim Patrick, WR: He'll have to battle the likes of Jerry Jeudy, KJ Hamler, and DaeSean Hamilton for playing time. In all likelihood, Patrick's best bet will be to prove to the Broncos they should at least use a right-of-first-refusal tender on him.

Jake Butt, TE: The 2017 fifth-round pick spent most of his rookie season on the physically unable to perform list, meaning he didn't accrue a full season. That puts him in the RFA category going into 2021, and like Patrick, his best bet is to prove the Broncos should give him the ROFR tender.

Austin Calitro, ILB: The Broncos have been trying to claim Calitro off waivers several times, so you can imagine they hope he plays well enough to justify tendering him in 2021. But if he has a strong season, he could convince the Broncos to give him the second-round tender.

Davontae Harris, CB: He emerged late in training camp to win a spot on the 53-man roster. If he contributes to a large degree this season, the Broncos could give him the ROFR tender — or go higher if he surprises with a breakout campaign.

