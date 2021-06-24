Broncos 2021 Roster Profile: Tim Patrick | WR

Over the last two seasons, no one has emerged quite like Tim Patrick has. While his 2019 numbers with the Denver Broncos were not great, he really flashed some big-play potential while appearing in only eight games.

Patrick took that experience and built upon it for the 2020 season, emerging as the Broncos’ No. 2 wide receiver with Courtland Sutton out for the year. This only sets Patrick up to be a big weapon in the offense.

Patrick offers more than a receiver's skill-set; he is probably the most reliable blocking wideout on the Broncos' roster. If the Broncos run in his direction, he will seal off his defender and open a running lane for the ball carrier.

As of right now, Patrick is expected to be the No. 3 receiver, but he will work out on the boundary and likely see Jerry Jeudy move inside. With Sutton on the opposite boundary, this three-receiver set is replete with big-play potential and reliability.

What happens next on the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

The Broncos can create all kinds of mismatches, especially when you factor in tight end Noah Fant. That should help Patrick put up the best numbers of his career, exceeding the 51 receptions for 742 yards and six touchdowns he produced in 2020.

Patrick producing career-highs in a contract year, however, would likely be bittersweet for Broncos fans. If he puts up big numbers, Denver will be in a bind to keep him from a financial standpoint with Sutton also needing a new contract.

That would likely mean one of them is allowed to walk, with Patrick being more likely to be jettisoned for multiple reasons, one of them being a pretty extensive medical history, but also the fact he started to emerge at 26 years old and will be 28 come 2022 offseason. Sutton, meanwhile, will turn 26 this fall.

Regardless, Patrick has a great opportunity to end his Broncos tenure on a positive note and produce some big numbers to woo teams as a free agent.

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!