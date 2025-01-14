Broncos Secure No. 20 Overall Pick in 2025 NFL Draft
The Denver Broncos officially clinched the No. 20 overall selection in the 2025 NFL draft, the team announced Monday.
The draft order was finalized following Denver's season-ending defeat to the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Barring a trade, this will be the third time since 2017 that the Broncos go on the clock with pick No. 20. That year, the club chose offensive tackle Garett Bolles. Two years later, they took tight end Noah Fant.
This year, Denver is likely to remain focused on the offensive side of the ball with needs at running back, wide receiver, and tight end — the supporting cast for quarterback Bo Nix — heading the offseason priority list.
“I think you’re constantly evaluating where you’re at—where we need to go," head coach Sean Payton said after Sunday's loss to the Bills. "My mind is always thinking about what we still need [and] maybe what’s missing."
In its newest mock, The Draft Network projected the Broncos using their top two selections — No. 20 and No. 51 — on Penn State TE Tyler Warren and Tennessee RB Dylan Sampson, respectively.
"This offseason will be about pouring resources into Nix's development. Drafting a high-volume pass-catcher would help Nix showcase sophomore improvement," TDN's Justin Melo wrote Tuesday. "Penn State tight end Tyler Warren would be a fantastic fit in Sean Payton's offense. Warren was outstanding throughout the College Football Playoff, establishing himself as the best tight end in the draft through rare athleticism, ball skills, and yards-after-catch ability."
"Javonte Williams is slated for free agency and the Broncos should attempt to upgrade," Melo continued. "Improving a ground attack that finished a middling 16th during the regular season (112.2/game) would make Nix's developmental track even easier. Dylan Sampson would immediately replace Williams by forming an effective duo alongside Audric Estime. Short-area quickness and contact balance make Sampson a highly intriguing prospect."
Follow Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle on Instagram, X, and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!