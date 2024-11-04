Broncos 31-Point Loss to Ravens Should be a Wake-Up Call
The Denver Broncos took to the road to face off against the incredibly talented Baltimore Ravens. It gave Denver its first chance to prove that it's a real contender in the AFC after winning five of the past six games.
Unfortunately, the Broncos fell woefully short. It was a game that highlighted both the Ravens' strengths and the Broncos' weaknesses.
What went wrong? Let's examine how and why this 31-point loss should be a wake-up call for the Broncos.
While Lamar Jackson didn't rush for an 80-yard touchdown, he did use his feet to buy more time to throw strikes down the field. He demonstrated why he is regarded as one of the league's elite playmakers.
Jackson finished the game with three touchdown passes and 280 yards through the air while only rushing for four yards. Holding him to four yards rushing might have secured a victory in the past.
However, Jackson continues to grow and improve his ability to read the defense, exploit mismatches, and put opponents on their heels, which is why he continues to be a betting favorite to bring home his third NFL MVP award.
While Jackson was having an impressive game through the air, Derrick Henry was putting in work on the ground, especially in the second half. He didn't start the game strong but started to come on as the Broncos defense began to wear down.
Finishing the game with 106 rushing yards and two touchdowns, Henry consistently gained crucial yards and helped control the game's tempo. Already strained by Jackson's agility, Denver's defense found it increasingly difficult to contain Henry, especially as the game wore on.
What was more frustrating? That the Broncos couldn't convert on fourth down or the fact they were attempting them in the first place?
On one hand, I understand why Sean Payton felt the need to go for it on the fourth down. When it came to executing Payton's fourth-down calls, Bo Nix's missed touchdown pass to Troy Franklin and Javonte Williams' failed stretch attempt for a first down were both heartbreakers.
These failed attempts cost crucial scoring opportunities, but more importantly, these turnovers on downs affected the Broncos' momentum and morale, revealing a frustrating inability to convert in pivotal moments.
While Nix finished with respectable numbers, going 19-of-33 for 223 yards, with one interception and a rare touchdown catch, he was also sacked four times in Baltimore. His final sack was the most egregious of them all, losing 13 yards on a 3rd-&-Goal from the 1-yard line, forcing the Broncos into a 4th-&-14 situation that ended in a turnover on downs.
Nix missed Courtland Sutton high in the back of the end zone. Hopefully, Nix approaches this loss as a learning moment as he continues to grow as the Broncos' signal-caller.
Bottom Line
Despite this lopsided loss, I still believe the Broncos defense is capable of performing at a playoff-caliber level. If the defense receives adequate support, there is potential for a playoff run.
However, the Broncos offense needs to continue to develop. Improving on third down and minimizing turnovers should top the to-do list.
Hopefully, the Broncos can make these adjustments sooner rather than later as they fly out next week to Arrowhead to take on the defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs.