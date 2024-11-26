Broncos Activate LB Drew Sanders, Waive OL Throckmorton
The Denver Broncos swapped out a pair of players ahead of their Week 13 primetime matchup against Cleveland, activating linebacker Drew Sanders and waiving offensive lineman Calvin Throckmorton, the team announced Tuesday.
The Broncos on Monday also waived tight end Greg Dulcich, who was claimed by the New York Giants.
A 2023 third-round pick, Sanders appeared in all 17 games for the Broncos as a rookie, compiling 13 solo tackles and a fumble recovery across 555 total snaps (297 on special teams) while shuttling between the EDGE and off-ball positions.
The 6-foot-5, 233-pound defender suffered an Achilles injury during the early portion of the offseason workout program in April. His 21-day return window was opened on Nov. 6.
“l am [excited]. All of these guys… Reentry for a veteran player, it just depends on the injury, the player and the position, but absolutely," Broncos head coach Sean Payton said after Sanders' 2024 practice debut. "Having these guys get healthy because it’s week-to-week. This upcoming Monday after the game, they’ll be a curve ball, there always is. Being healthier, having more depth can help you, but it’s good to have those guys back out there.”
Now billed as a full-time outside linebacker, Sanders will rotate behind starters Jonathon Cooper and Nik Bonitto and likely contribute on special teams, assuming he dresses.
Throckmorton, a veteran interior lineman, played in two games this season.
