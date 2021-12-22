Skip to main content
    December 22, 2021
    OLB Malik Reed Activated: Broncos Make Flurry of Roster Moves Ahead of Week 16

    The Broncos churned the roster on hump-day ahead of Sunday's trip to Las Vegas.
    With the second matchup vs. the Las Vegas Raiders on deck, the Denver Broncos made a flurry of roster moves on Wednesday. Per 9NEWS' Mike Klis, the Broncos got back starting rush linebacker Malik Reed and designated offensive tackle Calvin Anderson and rookie edge rusher Andre Mintze to return off injured reserve. 

    The Broncos also waived running back Damarea Crockett to make room on the roster. Reed missed the last two games after being placed on the reserve/COVID list. When he left the lineup, he was the Broncos' team leader in sacks (five) but now finds himself behind Dre'Mont Jones' 5.5. 

    It wouldn't be surprising to see Reed finish a second straight season as the Broncos' sack leader. Despite Bradley Chubb's Pro Bowl nod last year, it was Reed who paced the team with eight. 

    The pass rush has been sorely lacking since the first quarter of the season. Trading Von Miller away saw the Broncos take a hit in that department and while Chubb's return a few weeks later has improved things, nobody is actually getting home much and taking opposing quarterbacks to the ground. 

    As for Anderson, he was placed on IR on December 2 second after suffering a nasty knee injury in the team's Week 13 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Anderson played admirably in relief of Garett Bolles at left tackle from Weeks 9 through 12 before going down himself. 

    With both Bolles and Bobby Massie back in the starting lineup, the Broncos will be able to take a sigh of relief in knowing their swing tackle is back in the mix and available if needed. 

    As for Mintze, he went undrafted this year out of Vanderbilt but made the 53-man roster out of training camp. He's appeared in five games as a rookie with a season-high of 16 defensive snaps in the season-opener. 

    Mintze has talent and is an intriguing player but he hasn't been able to stay on the field from a concussion to the severe hamstring injury that landed him on IR. In combination with Chubb, Reed, Stephen Weatherly, and fellow rookie Jonathon Cooper, Mintze rounds out the team's rush linebacker depth chart and provides some much need help on special teams. 

    Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) runs the ball against Denver Broncos linebacker Malik Reed (59) in the first quarter at Empower Field at Mile High.
