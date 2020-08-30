SI.com
Mile High Huddle
HomeNewsFilmDraftGame DayMhh Insiders
Search

Broncos Agree to Terms with Free-Agent LB Mark Barron, per Report

Chad Jensen

It turns out the Denver Broncos were interested in more than just talking to Mark Barron. The free-agent linebacker was brought in for a visit this past week and after passing the two-stage COVID-19 testing protocol and his physical, a deal has been consummated. 

According to 9NEWS' Mike Klis, Barron has agreed to terms. 

"Mark Barron has agreed to terms with Broncos," Klis tweeted. 

It's a one-year deal again for Barron, per Klis, which fits fine with the Broncos' priorities at linebacker. Todd Davis might be hitting unrestricted free agency next year, but Alexander Johnson and Josey Jewell will remain under team control, and the Broncos will be getting back Justin Strnad, the fifth-round rookie who suffered a season-ending wrist injury last week. 

If Barron comes in and is called up to play and thrives in Fangio's scheme, he might be able to earn another deal from the Broncos. But that would be putting the cart before the horse at this stage. 

Barron played his college ball at Alabama, so he'll fit in with other Crimson Tide alums like Kareem Jackson and Jerry Jeudy. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers drafted Barron as a safety in the first round back in 2012.

In his third season, the Bucs unceremoniously traded him to the then-St. Louis Rams, coached by Jeff Fisher. By this point, Barron had mostly remained a strong safety while playing a little dime-backer but it was in St. Louis where he was converted from safety to linebacker officially. 

2015 marked Barron's first full season as an inside linebacker and he totaled 116 tackles (79 solo) in 12 starts. Barron survived the regime change that saw Fisher get fired and replaced with Sean McVay in 2017. 

What's the latest from Broncos Camp? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Following the 2018 season, the Rams released Barron.

The veteran would sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2019, starting nine games at inside linebacker and totaling 82 tackles (58 solo). All-in, Barron has nine career interceptions and has experience in coverage. 

As a converted safety, you'd hope that Barron could bring some coverage ability to the Broncos' linebacker corps but if his Pro Football Focus grades are any indication, that might be an unrealistic expectation. We'll see. 

However, Barron is an experienced veteran linebacker. In the box, he can move and get to the ball. We'll see if maybe the combined coaching acumen of Vic Fangio, Ed Donatell, and Reggie Herring can bring his old safety chops in coverage back to the fore. 

Fans can get their first look at Barron in the Orange and Blue as the Broncos return to practice on Monday. 

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHudde.

THANKS FOR READING MILE HIGH HUDDLE
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments (1)
No. 1-1
toddx7
toddx7

Barron should hopefully be able to effectively back up Davis and make a
contribution this season. He fairly good piece that will probably do well enough
in run defense and pass coverage. He's basically a hired gun for the season.

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Fangio Explains why A.J. Bouye is Picking Off so Many Passes at Broncos Camp

A.J. Bouye has fit right into Vic Fangio's scheme thus far. If Bouye's early camp performance is any indication, he could be in for a big first season as a Bronco.

Chad Jensen

How to Watch Broncos' Televised Game-Like Training Camp Practice on Saturday

For fans who've been deprived of attending training camp to watch the Broncos, Saturday night will offer a televised look at how the 2020 team is shaping up.

Chad Jensen

by

RBA

7 Takeaways from Broncos' Stadium Scrimmage

The Broncos held their summer scrimmage at Empower Field at Mile High on Saturday and there was a lot to be gleaned.

Chad Jensen

by

Brew77

Drew Lock's Perspective on Broncos' Offensive Struggles in Stadium Scrimmage Should put Fans at Ease

Drew Lock didn't have the best day at Empower Field at Mile High but it's all part of the learning process as the Broncos continue to assimilate a new offense.

Chad Jensen

by

BuckinBronco

Predicting Broncos' Cornerback Pecking Order

The Broncos have a fierce battle raging in training camp over the No. 3 cornerback job. With the top-two spots locked up, who will rise to win the third slot on the depth chart?

Erick Trickel

RT Demar Dotson Receiving First-Team Reps on Broncos' O-Line

The Broncos are continuing to experiment with the offensive line with training camp entering its home stretch.

Chad Jensen

Broncos Meeting With Free-Agent LB Mark Barron, per Report

The Broncos are meeting with Mark Barron to bolster the team's linebacker depth after a rash of injuries struck the unit.

Chad Jensen

by

Evil14u2

Broncos' GM John Elway Updates OG Graham Glasgow's Injury Suffered in Stadium Scrimmage, per Report

The Broncos are paying Graham Glasgow big money to lead their young offensive line but he pulled up lame in Saturday's stadium scrimmage. John Elway provided an update on Glasgow's injury.

Chad Jensen

Diontae Spencer Explains how QB Drew Lock has Shown 'Growth' at Broncos Camp

Diontae Spencer likes what he's seen from Drew Lock as the second-year quarterback continues in his first training camp as the unquestioned starter.

KeithCummings

by

Grapplerr87

Peyton Manning Sets Inconvenient Expectations for Drew Lock & Broncos' New Offense

Peyton Manning was on hand at Friday's training camp practice and dropped some pearls of wisdom on the subject of one Drew Lock.

KeithCummings

by

EchoChamber